OAS Offering Scholarship 2022 in Partnership with CISE POLI

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 26, 2022) — The Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform you that the Organization of American States (OAS) in collaboration with the Construction Innovation and Sustainable Engineering Consortium at the Politecnico di Milan (CISE POLIMI) is offering scholarships for OAS member states.

The following two courses will be offered onsite or online in English.

· Level I – PolisMaker: sustainable urban transformation management tools for quality of life; and

· Level II – PolisMaker: value manager for the valorization of urban settlements and sustainability.

Scholarship recipients who choose the online platform will be responsible for paying the remaining tuition fees and any additional costs. Those desirous of being onsite have to pay the remaining tuition fees, living expenses, health insurance, visa and immigration fees, travel, and any additional cos

For additional information on the eligibility, scholarship selection criteria, selection process, and application, please visit https://www.master. polismaker.org/.

The deadline for the submission of scholarship applications is Wednesday August 31 st, 2022 .

Should you require any further assistance, please feel free to contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shelly Jones-Liburd

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms. Shaniele Skeete

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

Tel. no.: (869) 469-5521 ext. 5166/3/4

Email: – shelly.jonesliburd@niagov. com, shanola.murreygill@ niagov.com or shaniele.skeete@ niagov.com