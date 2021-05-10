The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) will hold a regular virtual meeting on Wednesday, May 12 at 10:00 EDT (14:00 GMT) to analyze “The situation in Nicaragua” and the “Establishment of the OAS mission to the Republic of Haiti,” among other topics.

Please consult the agenda of the meeting here. Note that changes to the agenda may yet be made before the meeting.

The meeting will be broadcast live – with interpretation in Spanish, English, French and Portuguese- on the OAS Website, Facebook and YouTube