Community Notice

The Organization of American States invites nationals of member states to apply for scholarships to pursue online studies for Master’s Programmes and Certificate Courses.

Further information about the various scholarships offered from several Universities is available at www.oas.org/en/scholarships/default.asp

General questions about the application process, requirements and important dates about the scholarships should be emailed to scholarships@oas.org

Applicants should submit a copy of their application to the Human Resource Management Department at Government Headquarters in Basseterre. This is necessary for further processing and onward transmission to the OAS.