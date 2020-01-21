Former chancellor of Ecuador and former president of the U.N. General Assembly, Ms. María Fernanda Espinosa, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, Monday to further advance her candidacy for the post of Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Ms. Espinosa, who will compete with incumbent Luis Almagro for the position, used the meeting to formally present her vision for the 35-member organization, particularly as they relate to the strengthening of the four main pillars of the OAS: democracy, human rights, security and development.

The prime minister outlined his government’s perspective on the four pillars and also outlined several challenges to development faced by small island developing states, like St. Kitts and Nevis.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley, and Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins.

Ms. Espinosa served in Ecuador as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Heritage. She also served as President for the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly, becoming the fourth woman in history and the first from Latin America to preside over this body.

Mr. Hugo de Zela, Ambassador of Peru to the United States of America is also running in the March 2020 election.