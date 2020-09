We had a Blast!!! The St. Kitts and Nevis Observer Newspaper and Nevis Printing partnered with the Nevis Health Promotions Unit on Friday and hosted a Drive through business sale and Children Activities corner in St. Kitts. We had an overwhelming number of children participating in the all of our activities and won great prizes. Numerous adults also visited and leaned so much about what Nevis Printing has to offer.

Please be patient as the slide show loads: