Ocean Insignia calls on GB

By
Observer News
-
FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – Despite bad weather, the passenger cruise line Oceania Insignia pulled into Freeport Harbour on Saturday, December 16, 2023 bringing approximately 1,000 passengers and crew members: Kingsley Smith, MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, along with Ministry of Tourism officials welcomed them. Mr. Smith is seen presenting a plaque to the vessel’s captain, Stjepan Zuzic. (BIS Photos/Lisa Davis).
- Advertisement -
FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – Despite bad weather, the passenger cruise line Oceania Insignia pulled into Freeport Harbour on Saturday, December 16, 2023 bringing approximately 1,000 passengers and crew members: Kingsley Smith, MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, along with Ministry of Tourism officials welcomed them. Mr. Smith is seen presenting a plaque to the vessel’s captain, Stjepan Zuzic. (BIS Photos/Lisa Davis).
- Advertisement -