Ocean Insignia calls on GB

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsOcean Insignia calls on GB By Observer News - December 21, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – Despite bad weather, the passenger cruise line Oceania Insignia pulled into Freeport Harbour on Saturday, December 16, 2023 bringing approximately 1,000 passengers and crew members: Kingsley Smith, MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, along with Ministry of Tourism officials welcomed them. Mr. Smith is seen presenting a plaque to the vessel’s captain, Stjepan Zuzic. (BIS Photos/Lisa Davis). - Advertisement - FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – Despite bad weather, the passenger cruise line Oceania Insignia pulled into Freeport Harbour on Saturday, December 16, 2023 bringing approximately 1,000 passengers and crew members: Kingsley Smith, MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, along with Ministry of Tourism officials welcomed them. Mr. Smith is seen presenting a plaque to the vessel’s captain, Stjepan Zuzic. (BIS Photos/Lisa Davis). - Advertisement -