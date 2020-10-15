BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Several Bills will be tabled for first reading in Parliament on October 15. One Bill will receive its second reading.

The Bills for first reading include Saint Christopher and Nevis (Mutual Exchange of Information in Taxation Matters) (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Constitution of Saint Christopher and Nevis (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Saint Christopher and Nevis Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2020; National Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Public Health (Amendment) Bill, 2020; COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2020; and National Conservation and Environmental Management Bill, 2020.

The Bill for the second reading is the National Assembly (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Saint Christopher (Mutual Exchange of Information in Taxation Matters) (Amendment) Bill, 2020, is a Bill to update the competent authority on taxation matters.

Constitution of Saint Christopher and Nevis (Amendment) Bill, 2020, is a Bill to amend the Constitution of Saint Christopher and Nevis to reduce the number of years of residency that would qualify a person for citizenship.

Saint Christopher and Nevis Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2020, is a Bill to amend Saint Christopher and Nevis Citizenship Act to reduce the number of years of residency that would qualify a person for citizenship. The Bill proposes to reduce 14 years to seven (7) years to qualify for citizenship.

COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Bill,2020, is a Bill to provide for public health and other interventions to prevent, control and suppress the transmission of the COVID-19 virus and for related matters.

Public Health (Amendment) Bill, 2020, is a Bill to amend the Public Health Act to formally set out the role and functions of the Health Emergency Operating Centre.

National Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is a Bill to formally clarify the general supervisory role of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), which speaks to the activation of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).

National Conservation and Environmental Management Bill, 2020, is a Bill to provide for environmental management, conservation and sustainable use and development of biodiversity, natural resources, and the natural and cultural heritage of St. Kitts and Nevis.

National Assembly Elections (Amendment) Bill,2020, is a Bill to provide for the length of stay that would clarify various non-national residents to vote in the Federation.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.

Copies of Bills can be found on the website (sknis.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under section: Parliament.