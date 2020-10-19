CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — NEVLEC advises Cotton Ground Feeder customers, from Prospect to the Bypass Road, including Upper Stoney Grove, Braziers, Upper Craddock Road, and Hamilton, that there will be an outage on Tuesday, October 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The purpose for the outage is to complete remedial work along the Bypass Road from Stuart Williams Drive to the Island Main Road.

October 22

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Cotton Ground Feeder, from the Bypass Road to the Cotton Ground Police Station, that there will be an outage on Thursday, October 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The purpose for the outage is to upgrade high voltage lines from Paradise Estate to Dayton Gas Station. It forms part of the programme to upgrade the Cotton Ground Feeder.

NEVLEC apologizes for any inconvenience caused due to these interruptions, and wishes to register its gratitude to the public for continued patience and cooperation.