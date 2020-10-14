BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, October 05, and Monday, October 12 at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Several issues affecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were deliberated.

October 5, 2020

• Cabinet considered submissions relating to the management and organization of the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw (RLB) International Airport in preparation for the reopening of the borders. The COVID-19 National Task Force shared the necessary protocols, reported on the meeting with hoteliers and other stakeholders, and discussed the app which would be necessary to assist in the tracking of visitors and residents returning to the Federation. The training protocols were explained, and an update was given as to the stage of preparedness for taxi operators and vendors who would need to interact with visitors to the Federation.

• The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security and the Commissioner of Corrections at Her Majesty’s Prison made a presentation to the Cabinet on the issue of inmates with long-serving sentences, especially as it relates to rules 35 and 40 of the Prison Act. Following the discussions, it was clear that comprehensive prison reform was needed, and the government would in the near future seek to have this reform instituted following established international guidelines, regional protocols, and established rules in other OECS jurisdictions.

• Cabinet considered the usual submissions that would contribute to the growth and development of the country.

October 12, 2020

• Cabinet considered the dates for the 2021 Budget Calendar in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting shortfall in revenues.

• Cabinet entertained a presentation from the Ministry of Finance on issues relating to the fiscal position of the Government in light of assistance being requested by some statutory corporations that are feeling the brunt of revenue loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The COVID-19 National Task Force again gave an update to the Cabinet on the six (6) hotels that are considered ready to receive guests. The borders will be reopened on October 31, 2020, and all effort has been made to have all protocols in place.

• Cabinet discussed the upcoming sitting of Parliament on October 15, 2020. The legal draftspersons came to the Cabinet to inform Cabinet members on the legislative agenda.