BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — OD Brisbane and Sons (Trading) Ltd donated 20, 000 face masks to the Ministry of Health for use by frontline workers to aid in the COVID-19 relief efforts.

The donation was made by Kumar Kirpalani, General Manager of Food Centre and OD Brisbane, and accepted by Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, during the November 25, National Emergency Operations Centre Daily Briefing.

“I know it is not an easy task that the frontline workers are doing, and we definitely wish them all the best and we have them in our prayers,” said Mr. Kirpalani. “We know it [the donation] will go a long way in the fight against this pandemic.”

Dr. Wilkinson expressed thanks and appreciation to Mr. Kirpalani and OD Brisbane for the donation and said the masks will be put to great use.

“We thank you for this and I am pretty certain that every healthcare worker will put their mask on their face,” said Dr. Wilkinson. “It will not only be protecting them, but we know that it helps to protect the persons who are around us. You have made a significant contribution in the fight against COVID-19 and we thank you very much.”

Dr. Wilkinson said wearing masks is a key measure and the Ministry of Health is extremely grateful for the donation.

“I want to tell the nation how grateful we are for this generous contribution,” said Dr. Wilkinson. “We know that masks are a very important tool in the fight against COVID-19. We are happy that you had the frontline workers on your mind. You mentioned that you were praying, and there are a lot of people who are praying for us, but we are happy that you went beyond the prayers and that, with the all of society approach, you decided to make this donation.”