ODI series shatters run-scoring records

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NEW CHANDIGARH, India, Oct 4, CMC – The just concluded One Day International series between India and West Indies set a new record for the most runs scored in a three-match bilateral series.

The high-scoring contests saw a combined 2109 runs being scored, surpassing the 2090 runs accumulated during the India vs England series in 2017.

India, who emerged victorious 2-1, scored 1057 runs, the highest by a team in a three-match bilateral men’s ODI series, surpassing England’s 1054 in the 2017 series.

West Indies’ tally of 1052 is the joint-fourth-highest.

The two teams scored at a combined 7.43 runs an over, which is the highest for any ODI series or tournament of three or more matches, with the chasing sides scored at 7.92 across the three matches, which is by far the highest.

The series also featured 10 centuries, the second-highest in a bilateral ODI series, behind the 11 in the Australia vs India five-match ODI series in 2016.

Four of the centuries in this series were scored by the captains – Shubman Gill and Hope; the joint-highest in a bilateral series.

The West Indies’ successful run chase of 352 in the third and final ODI was their highest successful ODI run-chase, bettering the 328 against Ireland in 2019. It is also the third-highest target successfully chased down against India.

Hope’s unbeaten knock of 162 off 143 balls in the third ODI is also the highest by a wicketkeeper-captain in an ODI, beating the previous highest of 149 by AB de Villiers against West Indies in 2015 in Johannesburg.

It is also the second-highest score by a West Indies captain, behind only Viv Richards’ 181 against Sri Lanka at the 1987 World Cup and is the highest individual score for West Indies in a men’s ODI chase.

Chris Gayle also scored 162 against England in 2019 at St George’s.

With his knock, Hope also became the third-fastest batter in history to reach 21 ODI centuries. He required 152 innings to reach the mark, bettered only by Hashim Amla and Virat Kohli who reached theirs in 116 and 138 innings, respectively.

Quinton de Kock and David Warner also had 21 hundreds in 152 innings.