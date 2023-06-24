OECS 42nd Anniversary Celebrated with Fun Walk in St. Kitts.

- Advertisement -

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, in collaboration with the Government of St Kitts and Nevis, successfully hosted the highly anticipated OECS Fun Walk on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

This event was held as part of the celebrations for the 42nd Anniversary of the OECS, and brought together government officials, dignitaries, and a large number of enthusiastic members of the public.

The Fun Walk aimed to raise awareness of OECS regional integration and promote healthy lifestyles among its citizens.

Participants gathered at the Caribbean Cinemas Parking Lot and embarked on a scenic route, ending at the Frigate Bay Lawn.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement, as people of all ages and backgrounds joined forces, embracing the spirit of togetherness. Their enthusiastic participation underscored the importance of regional integration in fostering economic growth, social development, and cultural exchange within the OECS.

The OECS Fun Walk not only served as a platform to celebrate the organization’s 42nd Anniversary milestone but also aimed to raise awareness of the benefits of regional integration and the role of the OECS in facilitating opportunities for all its citizens.

Participants engaged in lively conversations, sharing insights on the significance of regional collaboration, and expressing their commitment to furthering the goals of the OECS.

Following the walk, a range of fun and educational activities were held to engage the participants and further promote the OECS. Medals and prizes were awarded to the first set of walkers to cross the finish line, as well as those who demonstrated outstanding enthusiasm and dedication.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, and Chairman of the OECS Authority Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew participated in the walk, and speaking to the media after, he expressed his pleasure on the outcome.

I think that the walk went great. This is part of what OECS represents – togetherness, movement of our people, as a people for the betterment of all. I am happy that so many people showed up as this is a very large crowd. This is certainly something that we can replicate throughout the OECS. This weekend is about integration and togetherness as a sub region.’

An avid walker, OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules was also present, and spoke to the Fun Walk as a best practice that should be replicated across the region. According to him,

‘’We have discussed the idea of doing this every year as part of the regular celebrations for the OECS Anniversary, and to do it across the entire OECS, organizing similar walks in every member state. The walk also aligns with the PM’s strategic agenda about emphasizing health and wellbeing of the people of the OECS. This is a great initiative and we will keep it going.’’

The OECS 42nd Anniversary Celebrations were held under the theme ‘Vision. Integration. Sustainability. Progress.’’

Source: OECS Press Office.