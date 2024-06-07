Office procedures, culinary arts, mixology — new skills acquired by MYSC Fresh Start graduates

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsOffice procedures, culinary arts, mixology — new skills acquired by MYSC Fresh Start graduates By Observer News - June 6, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp NASSAU, The Bahamas -- Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg and Permanent Secretary Roselyn Horton took part in the Graduation Ceremony for the Division of Youth's 2024 Cohort of the Fresh Start Programme, held at SuperClubs Breezes Resort, on May 29, 2024. Twenty-nine young adults graduated with skills in various disciplines, ranging from mixology, office procedures, culinary arts and other areas. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose) - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas – Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg and Permanent Secretary Roselyn Horton took part in the Graduation Ceremony for the Division of Youth’s 2024 Cohort of the Fresh Start Programme, held at SuperClubs Breezes Resort, on May 29, 2024. Twenty-nine young adults graduated with skills in various disciplines, ranging from mixology, office procedures, culinary arts and other areas. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose) - Advertisement -