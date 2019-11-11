Based on this year’s summation to date, about 16 of the 23 serious crime matters submitted for DNA analysis have been resolved while others are still being processed, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with responsibility for the Crime Directorate, Andre Mitchell, said at the recent opening ceremony for the Fingerprint Crime Scene Workshop.

Quoting the information from a report submitted to him by the Director of Forensics, Latoya Lake-Marshall, ACP Mitchell said such an achievementcemented the need for continuous advancements in the techniques used by the Crime Scene Investigation Unit, noting the crimes were not solved by detectives alone, but with the help of Crime Scene Investigators (CSIs).

“This rate could not have been achieved without the precise investigations and leads followed by detectives, and the precise and sterile collection of exhibits, links and matches submitted to the forensics laboratory. So, the process starts with your collection and then our lab, and then the necessary referrals. So, you have been doing a very good job…,” he commended.

In the era of technology and technological advancements, Mitchell said forensics play a pivotal role in crime solving.

“We know the constituents of forensics, whether it be DNA, ballistics or fingerprinting…almost invariably, every serious crime requires an input of forensics. Nowadays, at trials, the question is always asked, what have you done by way of forensics?…so we have to ensure that we cover all the basics. A lot of investment has been made in this area. We have the forensics lab which undergirds the whole process of what we do…our results or your contribution as CSI using the aforementioned equipment and facility has been tremendous…,” he said.

He lauded the department for the job it have been doing and encouraged it to continue learning and developing skills to further equip it to fight crime in the age of technology. He also thanked the government and its partners who continue to contribute significantly to modernising the Police’s approach to investigation.