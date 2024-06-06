Official Opening Of The Division Of Gender Affairs Office In St. Lucia

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia – The Division of Gender Affairs has officially been handed its new office. The building is located at the corner of High and Chisel Street and also houses the National Council of Voluntary Women’s Organizations, providing a significant boost to gender equality initiatives in Saint Lucia.

Minister with responsibility for Gender Affairs, Honorable Dr. Virginia Albert Poyotte, at the hand-over ceremony on Friday, May 31, 2024, expressed her elation that the Division of Gender Affairs has finally secured a dedicated space to carry out its mandate. The Minister underscored the essential role of the Division in the government’s overall plan towards achieving gender equality.

“I applaud Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre’s commitment to gender equality. The new office for the Division of Gender Affairs is a testament to this commitment. When we say gender, we don’t mean women alone; we mean equality between men and women.” Dr. Albert-Poyotte asserted.

Director of Gender Affairs, Ms. Janey Joseph counted the Gender Affairs Minister among the gender champions and applauded the significant investments by the Government of Saint Lucia in gender-related programmes and initiatives.

Meantime, the National Council for Voluntary Women’s Organizations is finalizing paperwork to benefit from government subventions for NGOs and civil society organizations. It has been an arduous journey for the Council with no place of abode after giving up their office space to the St. Lucia Crises Centre over forty years ago. The Council’s President Ms. Josephine Farrell expressed her delight that the Council has finally been given a permanent home. It is expected that the Council and the Division of Gender operating on shared premises, will allow for greater synergy and networking.

A number of locally operating businesses have come on board to lend support to the National Council for Voluntary Women’s Organizations by donating furniture and equipment for the new office.