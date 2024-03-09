Official Re-Opening Of Pharmacy At Mary Charles Hospital Set For Mid-March

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In an announcement made during the March 07 edition of ‘The Roundtable,’ Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, updated the public on the official reopening of the Pharmacy at the Mary Charles Hospital in Molineux, scheduled for next week (Mid-March). This development marks a crucial step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility and services for the residents of the community and surrounding areas.

Dr. Drew revealed that the government has made considerable strides in preparing for the reopening. A new pharmacist has been contracted, and the pharmacy and renovations are close to completion. This reopening, Dr. Drew said, is poised to offer much-needed pharmacy services to community residents, reinstating a vital component of healthcare that has been missed.

Health officials are considering expanding the pharmacy’s operating schedule.

“We actually want to expand the service, not just to a service that will be twice a week, but we are seeking to see how we can get that service to be five days per week so that our citizens and residents in that area can have access to pharmacy services,” said Prime Minister Drew. “That is one of the upgrades to our healthcare delivery and so I am happy.”

The health minister said that this expansion aims to ensure that citizens have more consistent and flexible access to pharmacy services, reflecting the government’s dedication to elevating healthcare standards and accessibility. The enhancement of service days from twice to five times a week stands as a testament to the administration’s commitment to public health and well-being.

He added that the reopening of the Mary Charles Hospital Pharmacy is a significant milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and services across St. Kitts and Nevis.