The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Ministry of Health continue to review the Infectious Disease Plan for St. Kitts and Nevis as part of the robust response of the government to prepare for any potential cases of the novel coronavirus.

“I have been working very closely with the Chief Medical Officer in looking at vulnerabilities in our communities and also looking at how do we strengthen the existing plans that are there,” NEMA’s National Disaster Coordinator, Abdias Samuel, shared at a press conference Monday.

The national disaster coordinator added multinational meetings have also been convened to ensure that relevant stakeholders are kept up to date on latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak and report gaps within their fields that need to be addressed. Measures are also being taken by partner agencies in St. Kitts and Nevis.

NEMA also collaborates with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to exchange information and gain a broader perspective on the outbreak based on information from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). Officials from the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) are invited to participate in these briefings.

Senator Phipps Warns Against Using Social Media to Spread Misinformation

Minister of State with responsibility for Health, Honourable Senator Wendy Phipps, warned the public against spreading misinformation through social media during a press conference to inform the media and the country on recent information pertaining to the Novel Coronavirus.

“An epidemic of information is coming through social media, a lot of it inaccurate a lot of it meant to instil fear.” She said. “We guard against other forms of bad intent and fall out which may come from things like xenophobia,” said Senator Phipps “Just because we might have the epicenter of the coronavirus being in Wuhan Province, Mainland China, it does not give us the right as a people of St. Kitts and Nevis or the rest CARICOM member states to have people of Chinese origin, walking around as if they have a bull’s eye on them and that you should treat them as if they have leprosy.

“That is something that we do not want, and we are seeing some of that emerging in some of the social media postings, going so far as to boycotting businesses that are owned by Chinese nationals,” added Minister Phipps.