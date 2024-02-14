Officials To Release STEPS Survey Results In St. Lucia

- Advertisement -

Officials from the Ministry of Health will host a stakeholder consultation to officially release the results of the 2019/2020 Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)/World Health Organization (WHO) STEPwise Approach to Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factors Surveillance survey, otherwise known as STEPS.

The STEPS survey is a simple, standardized method for the collection, analysis and dissemination of data relating to chronic diseases and their risk factors, including tobacco use, alcohol use, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, obesity and high blood pressure. Saint Lucia has completed two rounds of STEPS to date; the first in 2012 and the second in October 2020.

The Ministry extends an invitation to the media to provide coverage for this stakeholder consultation, which will take place on Wednesday February 14, 2024 from 11 a.m. on the Fifth Floor, Finance Administrative Centre, Trou Garnier, Castries.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs looks forward to your participation in the stakeholder consultation, as we collectively work to improve the Non-Communicable Diseases profile of Saint Lucia.

For more information, contact the Communications Unit at 468.5348 or moh.comms.slu@govt.lc.