BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is cautioning citizens, residents, and business establishments against becoming complacent and being non-compliant with the established COVID-19 protocols set out in the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations.

At present, there is only one active case of COVID-19 in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. That individual is expected to make a full recovery.

Attorney General the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr. says the Federation’s success in managing and containing the spread of the virus seems to have ultimately led to a false sense of security by many citizens and residents.

“We in St. Kitts and Nevis have done exceptionally well to control the pandemic. We have flattened the curve and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis feel very emboldened because they feel that it’s not in our shores. It’s a little scary because a lot of us have relaxed our care that we should have and concern. We do not practice the types of protocols that are constantly being put forward by the health team – social distancing and trying to avoid mass gatherings,” said Minister Byron on August 5, during a meeting between Government officials and executive members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

The honourable minister advised that even though persons may appear not to be infected, “asymptomatic individuals can spread the virus, and if there is any community spread in St. Kitts and Nevis it will be difficult for us to reel it in.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), Mr. Abdias Samuel, pointed out that businesses are also now becoming too relaxed in enforcing the necessary guidelines for patrons entering and moving about in their establishments.

“The non-pharmaceutical means of survival for us going forward is to ensure that for all the protocols and procedures that are put in place we have compliance,” stressed Samuel. “If you go to many restaurants, many bars you will see many examples of non-compliance,” said Samuel as he appealed to the Chamber of Industry and Commerce to ensure compliance amongst its membership.

The latest Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations came into effect from Aug. 1 at 5:00 a.m. and will expire at 4:59 a.m. on Aug. 8.

The mandatory wearing of masks in public places, social distancing and physical distancing protocols remain in effect.

The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 12) Regulations can be accessed in full on www.sknis.kn, www.covid19.gov.kn/ and www.zizonline.com/covid-19/.