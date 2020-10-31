Bond was Connery’s breakthrough role following a decade of stage and TV roles in the 1950s.

Dana Broccoli, the wife of the film series’ producer Albert Broccoli, is said to have persuaded her husband to select Connery for the role despite initial opposition from Ian Fleming, the character’s creator.

Fleming felt Connery was too unrefined, stating: “He’s not what I envisioned of James Bond”, but he was won around by Connery’s performance in Dr No, and in fact wrote some of Connery’s life story into subsequent James Bond novels.

Outdoors scenes were filmed in Jamaica’s most exotic locations where Fleming had his second residence fixed at the time, which made things much easier, since the author knew the island perfectly and had lists all possible locations for the film.

Filming in Jamaica began on January 16, 1962, whose outdoor scenes were made by an uncredited Syd Cain as art director who also designed the ‘Dragon’ vehicle Several scenes were shot on some grounds of Goldeneye, Fleming’s home who with several friends visited the filming of the film.



The recordings were lengthened in Oracabessa with some additional ones on Port Royal,Palisadoes strip and St Andrew’s Parish. The production had to be paused due to the change in climate in Jamaica leaving even several scenes un filmed.

The film also featured Swiss actress Ursula Andress as Honeychile Rider, a Jamaican shell diver, whose bikini-clad performance did much to promote Jamaican beaches at the very start of the jet-travel era.