- TSE 100 tumbles 542 points
- Dow Jones slumped 1,885 points (7.3%)
- S&P falls 7.0%, triggering the circuit breaker
US benchmarks plummeted at the open with the S&P 500 falling the maximum allowed before trading was halted as per NYSE rules.
The S&P 500 was down 7.0% (208 points) at 2,764, thus tripping the so-called circuit breaker, where trading is suspended for a 15 minute period to enable market makers and brokers to catch their breath and plot their next move.
That next move is likely to be “sell”.
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones was off 1,885 points (7.3%) at 23,979 as US investors reacted to the same developments that have opened a trap door beneath other global stock markets: the oil price was and the continuing spread of the coronavirus.
“A fall in oil prices is often a boon for the consumer, cutting fuel costs, but Covid-19 has caused a decline in demand. This has caused wider concern around economic growth, and central banks have had to step up to show they will support liquidity. Fiscal levers will be important too and we look to Rishi Sunak’s Budget on Wednesday for support to the UK economy in the face of these headwinds,” said Robert Alster, the head of investment services at Close Brothers Asset Management.
“For investors, now more than ever, it’s vital to think long-term. Equity returns consistently outpace other assets in the long-run, and there is currently an opportunity to buy in the dip – those who manage to stay calm and pragmatic in the face of volatility are likely to reap the rewards in the future,” he advised.
In the UK, the FTSE 100 has no circuit breaker and remains in freefall, down 542 points (8.4%) at 5,920.
1.20pm: Down half a grand
Oil stocks may be taking a mullering today but they’ve yet to make it into the list of five worst Footsie performers since 21 February.
That’s the date when coronavirus hysteria stopped being something largely happening on the other side of the world and started happening in Europe.
The five worst performers on the Footsie since then contains four travel-related stocks and one Russian steel maker.
There are none but if you are looking for somewhere relatively safe to put your money and stuffing it under the mattress does not appeal, supermarkets have escaped relatively lightly; () is down just 1.6% since 21 February and Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC () is off 2.9%.
Academic materials publisher (), which speculators could not wait to short when markets were sedate, has been a massive outperformer, shedding 4.5%.
() has also done relatively well (-5.5%), as has drugs giant, (), down 6.1%.
Switching from a historical perspective to today’s omni-rout, the worst seven performers in London are all energy stocks, which is little surprise given the price war that has broken out in OPEC+’s ranks.
Breaking the sequence was (), the investment company, which was off 24% at 5.9p after issuing shares at 6p a time to raise around £800,000.
Shortly before the start of trading in the US, the FTSE 100 was back below 6,000 at 5,958, down 504 points (7.8%).