By Monique Washington

A case filed at the High Court in Basseterre, by Kelvin Daly along with Janice Williams to be added as interested parties in the 2015 electoral boundary case has been thrown out and the court has decided that the General Elections will be held on the old boundaries.

The case was filed Wednesday, May 27 and was heard on Thursday morning via a Zoom conference.

The Observer contacted Nevis Premier Mark Brantley who confirmed that the case is now finished.

“The court basically said that they saw no urgency and that the Privy Council had already decided. The court also told Daly that he could not be added at this time and it was too late. So tomorrow the elections will be held on the old boundaries,” he said.

In 2015 the then Labour Administration led by Dr. Denzil Douglas held an emergency sitting of Parliament to rush through boundary changes ahead of the 2015 general elections.

The bill was passed and on that same evening, the house was dissolved for a general election. Mark Brantley, then Leader of the Opposition fought the new boundaries proclamation in court all the way to the Privy Council.

The privy council’s ruling declared: “It is determined and ordered that the list be used in the … election is and shall be that existing prior to the proclamation …. purportedly issued and published by the governor-general. Any effect which the said proclamation would continue otherwise to have, whether in relation to any other election or otherwise, is hereby suspended until further order.”

Daly told the Observer before the case was heard there needed to be a determination on the boundaries. He noted that if NRP loses or if Labour loses they would have challenged the election results in court.

Another court case that was settled Thursday brought by the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party sought to reinstate 178 voters in Constituency 4 that had been objected to and removed from the voters list since 2016.

People’s Action movement candidate for the constituency Lindsay Grant hailed the decision of the court Thursday noting it was strange the case coming up two days before the elections.