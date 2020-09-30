BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- An “Oldie Goldie Patriotic Wear Competition” was hosted as part of activities to commemorate International Day of Older Persons celebrated on October 1 annually by the Department of Community Development and Social Services.

Participants, who must be 62-years-of-age or older, donned creative outfits displaying the colours of the national flag. The judging of submissions took place on September 29.

Ms. Rodney Elliott placed first; while Ms. Beulah Elliott placed second in the competition. Both ladies will be awarded a cash prize compliments the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis as well as attractive tokens from SL Horsfords and Co. Ltd.

This activity was coordinated by the Seniors Enrichment Programme committee, which is charged with the responsibility of improving the delivery and scope of services to older persons to ensure that they live a dignified and purpose-filled life as they age.

This year, the department is observing its 20th anniversary of delivering its home care programme. Accordingly, a number of activities were delivered over a 10-month period. They commenced in March with a church service and culminating in with a Seniors’ Gala in October. However, due to the debilitating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the calendar was revised to one event, one competition and two public awareness campaigns.