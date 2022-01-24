Omicron could be peaking in the US — but experts urge caution
A downtick in COVID-19 cases is raising hopes that the omicron wave has peaked in the United States.
To be sure, new case numbers remain high and hospitals are still overwhelmed in many areas. But, especially in the earliest hard-hit states like New York and Massachusetts, cases are clearly declining, and experts say cases appear to have peaked on a national basis as well.
The U.S. seven-day average of new cases fell from about 798,000 on Jan. 15 to about 744,000 on Jan. 19, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, the first downturn since mid-December, when the highly transmissible omicron variant took hold and cases began a rapid spike.
“I think we’ve turned the corner,” said Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of California-San Francisco.
While cases may be falling nationally and in early hit states, experts caution that the U.S. is a large country and some areas, such as Western states like Montana and Wyoming, may take longer to peak.
They also caution that hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators — meaning they could continue to rise for a few weeks after cases begin to fall. There are a record 160,000 people hospitalized with the virus, according to a New York Times tracker, and about 2,000 people dying every day from it.
“It’s wall-to-wall stretchers; we have no capacity left at the hospital,” Robert Jansen, the chief medical officer at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, said at a media briefing this week.
In a few weeks, once hospitalizations have time to fall as well, the U.S. could be in a much better place.
“By mid-February, there are going to be many areas that honestly seem strangely normal,” said David Rubin, director of the PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky noted during a press briefing Friday that “overall nationally the case numbers are coming down, which I consider an optimistic trend.”
The possible national peak in omicron cases comes as the Biden administration has begun rolling out additional measures that experts have been pushing for months, like free N95 masks and a website to order free rapid tests.
Those tools could finally become more widespread after the worst of the omicron wave has already passed.
“There’s a metaphor here which involves horses and stable doors,” said William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “It should have been done way in the past.”
Gandhi said once the omicron wave passes, the country could enter a more “endemic” phase of the virus, in which it continues to exist but no longer poses a crisis affecting every day life, and widespread masking and testing among the general public are no longer needed.
Because so many people will have been infected with omicron, on top of the immunity provided by vaccines and boosters, the population will have far greater immunity coming out of this wave. Experts still stress that it is far better to never be infected at all, and get immunity through vaccines and boosters, rather than getting sick.
Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said that whether there is another major spike from a new variant in the future will depend on to what extent the next variant can evade the immunity many Americans have built up.
He said the worst-case scenario is “a variant that’s so different that it eludes the accumulation of the immune protection that we’ve gotten from vaccinations and from prior infections.”
“I hope that doesn’t happen; I can’t give you a statistic of what the chance of that happening [is], but we have to be prepared for it,” he added. “So we hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”
Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, wrote in The Lancet this week that more than 50 percent of the world could be infected with the omicron variant by the end of March.
The combination of this immunity, plus vaccines that can be adapted to new variants and new antiviral treatments, will lead to a new phase of the virus, he writes.
“The era of extraordinary measures by government and societies to control SARS-CoV-2 transmission will be over,” he writes. “After the omicron wave, COVID-19 will return but the pandemic will not.”
Experts have been calling for months, though, for greater efforts to vaccinate the world, as the best way to ensure that a new dangerous variant that can elude immunity does not emerge.
More than 80 Democratic lawmakers last month called for $17 billion for global vaccinations and other efforts to fight the virus around the world in a coming government funding package.
The fact that the omicron variant tends to cause less severe disease on average also helped avoid an even greater crisis that would have occurred if it was as severe as the delta variant.
“Had Omicron been Delta and had we had fewer vaccinations we’d be seeing 8,000 deaths/day, may be more,” tweeted Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, who noted cases nationally have now “likely peaked.”
“As [the] Omicron surge ebbs and life returns back to more of a normal let’s use that time to prepare to more effectively manage future variants and surges,” he added.
===================================================
Nightclubs reopen in Scotland
With hopes “we’re hopefully seeing Scotland firmly on the downward slope” according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, coronavirus restrictions are easing. Nightclubs are reopening and there’s a return of large indoor events. But some measures such as working from home remain in place. Take a look.
Every week tens and thousands of people in Germany take to the streets to demonstrate and while many of these protests against Covid restrictions and vaccination are peaceful, some explode into violence. Aggressive language and threats aimed at politicians and public figures online is an increasing worry for experts. Our Berlin correspondent Jenny Hill explains the situation there.
The unjabbed losing their jobs
Vaccine mandates – seen as key to pushing America’s 25% unvaccinated to get the jabs – face resistance across the US. Many people see them clashing with national ideals of personal freedom and privacy. Danielle Thornton is one of people who faced a tough decision – opting to get the Covid jab or lose their job. She and her husband, like thousands of others, decided their “freedom was more important than a pay cheque.”#
===================================================#
WORLD STATS
Coronavirus Cases:
Deaths:
Recovered:
Reported Cases and Deaths by Country or Territory
The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 222 countries and territories. The day is reset after midnight GMT+0. The list of countries and their regional classification is based on the United Nations Geoscheme. Sources are provided under “Latest News.” Learn more about Worldometer’s COVID-19 data
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|New
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|352,273,211
|+293,217
|5,615,112
|+560
|279,948,173
|+238,000
|66,709,926
|95,859
|45,193
|720.4
|1
|USA
|71,925,931
|889,197
|44,365,669
|26,671,065
|25,713
|215,328
|2,662
|880,468,373
|2,635,896
|334,030,063
|2
|India
|39,543,328
|489,896
|36,804,145
|2,249,287
|8,944
|28,222
|350
|716,995,333
|511,715
|1,401,161,559
|3
|Brazil
|24,044,437
|623,145
|21,851,922
|1,569,370
|8,318
|111,878
|2,899
|63,776,166
|296,749
|214,915,961
|4
|France
|16,692,432
|128,629
|10,189,190
|6,374,613
|3,746
|254,851
|1,964
|222,105,082
|3,390,978
|65,498,824
|5
|UK
|15,859,288
|153,862
|12,222,372
|3,483,054
|664
|231,718
|2,248
|440,125,448
|6,430,612
|68,442,235
|6
|Russia
|11,108,191
|326,112
|10,023,622
|758,457
|2,300
|76,067
|2,233
|247,600,000
|1,695,518
|146,032,083
|7
|Turkey
|10,947,129
|85,969
|10,238,136
|623,024
|1,128
|127,657
|1,003
|127,903,981
|1,491,519
|85,754,170
|8
|Italy
|9,923,678
|143,523
|7,045,249
|2,734,906
|1,685
|164,509
|2,379
|163,206,585
|2,705,539
|60,323,122
|9
|Spain
|8,975,458
|91,741
|5,443,632
|3,440,085
|2,202
|191,853
|1,961
|66,213,858
|1,415,339
|46,783,030
|10
|Germany
|8,717,145
|117,354
|7,273,100
|+43,100
|1,326,691
|2,447
|103,527
|1,394
|89,622,218
|1,064,374
|84,201,843
|11
|Argentina
|7,862,536
|119,168
|6,863,102
|880,266
|2,562
|171,512
|2,600
|31,704,365
|691,593
|45,842,519
|12
|Iran
|6,250,490
|132,230
|6,080,343
|37,917
|1,208
|72,961
|1,543
|43,680,828
|509,879
|85,669,059
|13
|Colombia
|5,740,179
|132,240
|5,441,021
|166,918
|342
|110,967
|2,556
|31,648,769
|611,824
|51,728,566
|14
|Mexico
|4,667,829
|+20,872
|303,183
|+98
|3,704,448
|+41,990
|660,198
|4,798
|35,620
|2,314
|13,660,250
|104,241
|131,045,037
|15
|Poland
|4,547,315
|+29,100
|103,846
|+2
|3,861,908
|+14,103
|581,561
|1,234
|120,357
|2,749
|29,434,724
|779,069
|37,781,943
|16
|Indonesia
|4,286,378
|144,220
|4,123,267
|18,891
|250
|15,417
|519
|69,373,808
|249,516
|278,033,665
|17
|Netherlands
|3,889,669
|21,211
|3,019,349
|849,109
|273
|226,222
|1,234
|21,107,399
|1,227,602
|17,194,015
|18
|Ukraine
|3,870,370
|+12,915
|99,282
|+67
|3,585,338
|+2,430
|185,750
|177
|89,336
|2,292
|17,523,330
|404,473
|43,323,817
|19
|South Africa
|3,581,359
|94,117
|3,411,555
|75,687
|546
|59,221
|1,556
|22,024,246
|364,190
|60,474,528
|20
|Philippines
|3,442,056
|+24,938
|53,519
|+47
|3,125,540
|+35,461
|262,997
|1,371
|30,773
|478
|26,845,208
|240,000
|111,854,893
|21
|Peru
|2,946,151
|204,323
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1,188
|87,454
|6,065
|24,325,873
|722,096
|33,687,878
|22
|Canada
|2,921,369
|32,597
|2,593,511
|295,261
|1,130
|76,359
|852
|55,492,076
|1,450,462
|38,258,213
|23
|Malaysia
|2,832,945
|31,892
|2,755,933
|45,120
|143
|85,814
|966
|43,736,816
|1,324,855
|33,012,522
|24
|Czechia
|2,763,800
|+12,889
|37,050
|+4
|2,513,049
|+12,721
|213,701
|190
|257,338
|3,450
|49,015,751
|4,563,861
|10,739,974
|25
|Belgium
|2,697,239
|28,780
|2,002,098
|+4,421
|666,361
|367
|231,160
|2,467
|29,145,179
|2,497,809
|11,668,299
|26
|Thailand
|2,384,639
|+7,139
|22,048
|+13
|2,280,109
|+8,100
|82,482
|588
|34,031
|315
|17,270,775
|246,468
|70,073,197
|27
|Australia
|2,239,310
|+40,662
|3,161
|+58
|1,162,619
|1,073,530
|404
|86,256
|122
|60,159,017
|2,317,266
|25,961,200
|28
|Portugal
|2,221,825
|19,569
|1,712,467
|489,789
|160
|218,892
|1,928
|32,294,085
|3,181,582
|10,150,323
|29
|Israel
|2,212,596
|8,393
|1,761,974
|442,229
|732
|237,250
|900
|41,373,364
|4,436,346
|9,326,000
|30
|Japan
|2,169,653
|+48,411
|18,506
|+16
|1,814,088
|+17,188
|337,059
|439
|17,237
|147
|31,830,254
|252,877
|125,872,394
|31
|Iraq
|2,154,237
|24,287
|2,078,422
|51,528
|89
|51,749
|583
|17,214,675
|413,530
|41,628,580
|32
|Vietnam
|2,141,422
|36,719
|1,804,849
|299,854
|4,707
|21,695
|372
|76,757,999
|777,655
|98,704,378
|33
|Romania
|2,017,129
|59,547
|1,820,743
|136,839
|599
|105,956
|3,128
|18,489,268
|971,205
|19,037,459
|34
|Chile
|1,965,393
|39,512
|1,758,119
|167,762
|401
|101,455
|2,040
|29,050,555
|1,499,608
|19,372,103
|35
|Switzerland
|1,871,340
|12,675
|1,224,837
|+11,220
|633,828
|238
|213,786
|1,448
|15,992,000
|1,826,961
|8,753,333
|36
|Greece
|1,793,311
|22,635
|1,545,666
|225,010
|665
|173,374
|2,188
|55,096,836
|5,326,649
|10,343,620
|37
|Sweden
|1,784,005
|15,639
|1,268,666
|+5,836
|499,700
|105
|174,946
|1,534
|16,009,781
|1,569,973
|10,197,485
|38
|Bangladesh
|1,685,136
|28,223
|1,556,861
|100,052
|1,349
|10,076
|169
|12,116,880
|72,449
|167,247,937
|39
|Austria
|1,600,041
|13,991
|1,377,812
|208,238
|192
|176,089
|1,540
|136,574,442
|15,030,394
|9,086,551
|40
|Serbia
|1,544,900
|13,271
|1,305,094
|226,535
|115
|177,933
|1,528
|7,866,264
|905,995
|8,682,461
|41
|Hungary
|1,441,385
|+39,928
|40,944
|+122
|1,209,129
|+15,919
|191,312
|201
|149,800
|4,255
|9,794,753
|1,017,945
|9,622,081
|42
|Pakistan
|1,374,800
|+7,195
|29,105
|+8
|1,269,078
|+833
|76,617
|1,113
|6,041
|128
|24,590,353
|108,053
|227,575,840
|43
|Denmark
|1,343,664
|3,608
|939,262
|400,794
|42
|230,711
|620
|116,598,192
|20,020,225
|5,824,020
|44
|Kazakhstan
|1,157,681
|+11,340
|13,142
|+8
|993,940
|+5,532
|150,599
|528
|60,526
|687
|11,575,012
|605,170
|19,126,888
|45
|Ireland
|1,145,968
|6,087
|685,470
|454,411
|79
|228,108
|1,212
|10,685,379
|2,126,956
|5,023,789
|46
|Jordan
|1,141,048
|13,073
|1,082,207
|45,768
|680
|110,128
|1,262
|14,343,796
|1,384,391
|10,361,084
|47
|Morocco
|1,098,413
|15,132
|1,015,249
|68,032
|293
|29,219
|403
|11,237,010
|298,915
|37,592,691
|48
|Georgia
|1,059,392
|+7,947
|14,732
|+31
|967,585
|+5,550
|77,075
|266,365
|3,704
|13,965,666
|3,511,413
|3,977,221
|49
|Cuba
|1,022,112
|8,363
|997,159
|16,590
|50
|90,326
|739
|12,463,573
|1,101,428
|11,315,830
|50
|Slovakia
|917,919
|17,643
|845,319
|54,957
|309
|168,001
|3,229
|5,372,230
|983,246
|5,463,768
|51
|Nepal
|910,394
|11,655
|821,699
|77,040
|100
|30,394
|389
|5,121,662
|170,987
|29,953,509
|52
|Bulgaria
|880,228
|32,664
|645,143
|202,421
|550
|128,185
|4,757
|8,194,201
|1,193,301
|6,866,833
|53
|Croatia
|877,060
|13,407
|800,066
|63,587
|193
|215,718
|3,298
|4,074,484
|1,002,144
|4,065,767
|54
|Lebanon
|865,229
|9,487
|682,977
|172,765
|186
|127,657
|1,400
|4,795,578
|707,546
|6,777,757
|55
|Tunisia
|846,761
|25,954
|718,915
|101,892
|145
|70,496
|2,161
|3,847,713
|320,337
|12,011,455
|56
|UAE
|825,699
|2,214
|768,343
|55,142
|81,941
|220
|121,163,434
|12,024,098
|10,076,717
|57
|Bolivia
|813,609
|+3,381
|20,630
|+22
|647,767
|+7,250
|145,212
|220
|68,249
|1,731
|2,653,186
|222,559
|11,921,255
|58
|S. Korea
|741,413
|+7,511
|6,565
|+25
|602,123
|+1,872
|132,725
|418
|14,442
|128
|15,804,065
|307,843
|51,338,018
|59
|Belarus
|726,860
|5,933
|719,581
|1,346
|76,961
|628
|11,487,520
|1,216,322
|9,444,474
|60
|Guatemala
|669,830
|16,268
|619,604
|33,958
|5
|36,341
|883
|3,503,582
|190,081
|18,432,019
|61
|Ecuador
|664,664
|34,287
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|759
|36,802
|1,898
|2,349,291
|130,078
|18,060,665
|62
|Saudi Arabia
|652,354
|8,920
|599,834
|43,600
|655
|18,294
|250
|36,626,704
|1,027,138
|35,658,981
|63
|Panama
|644,683
|7,598
|553,742
|83,343
|35
|145,835
|1,719
|5,022,982
|1,136,257
|4,420,639
|64
|Costa Rica
|643,496
|7,451
|570,481
|65,564
|104
|124,548
|1,442
|3,105,720
|601,108
|5,166,659
|65
|Azerbaijan
|633,731
|8,610
|612,292
|12,829
|61,637
|837
|6,065,279
|589,910
|10,281,695
|66
|Norway
|622,596
|1,414
|88,952
|532,230
|67
|113,460
|258
|9,852,076
|1,795,415
|5,487,352
|67
|Lithuania
|612,500
|+3,637
|7,762
|+2
|539,525
|+477
|65,213
|94
|230,002
|2,915
|7,048,303
|2,646,733
|2,663,020
|68
|Slovenia
|603,341
|5,773
|485,053
|112,515
|135
|290,154
|2,776
|2,331,904
|1,121,440
|2,079,384
|69
|Sri Lanka
|601,886
|15,299
|576,114
|10,473
|27,925
|710
|6,007,118
|278,710
|21,553,297
|70
|Uruguay
|588,995
|6,308
|508,898
|73,789
|108
|168,645
|1,806
|5,022,647
|1,438,120
|3,492,509
|71
|Dominican Republic
|539,580
|4,287
|507,702
|27,591
|220
|48,975
|389
|2,893,086
|262,589
|11,017,543
|72
|Paraguay
|536,977
|16,970
|466,474
|53,533
|150
|73,871
|2,335
|2,258,868
|310,748
|7,269,138
|73
|Myanmar
|534,071
|19,310
|512,201
|2,560
|9,714
|351
|6,274,185
|114,120
|54,978,693
|74
|Kuwait
|497,454
|2,486
|450,462
|44,506
|61
|113,859
|569
|6,660,408
|1,524,462
|4,369,023
|75
|Venezuela
|469,566
|5,405
|447,171
|16,990
|191
|16,586
|191
|3,359,014
|118,650
|28,310,238
|76
|Ethiopia
|462,107
|7,244
|386,152
|68,711
|364
|3,870
|61
|4,297,866
|35,996
|119,398,868
|77
|Palestine
|454,034
|4,787
|438,173
|11,074
|57
|85,891
|906
|2,958,990
|559,764
|5,286,143
|78
|Mongolia
|428,350
|+2,089
|2,094
|313,256
|113,000
|192
|127,463
|623
|4,030,048
|1,199,213
|3,360,577
|79
|Finland
|426,826
|1,815
|46,000
|379,011
|61
|76,848
|327
|9,240,185
|1,663,655
|5,554,147
|80
|Egypt
|410,098
|22,368
|343,971
|43,759
|122
|3,893
|212
|3,693,367
|35,061
|105,342,137
|81
|Moldova
|409,397
|10,522
|370,993
|27,882
|131
|101,857
|2,618
|2,486,339
|618,594
|4,019,336
|82
|Libya
|407,758
|+2,333
|5,936
|+15
|388,588
|+492
|13,234
|139
|58,110
|846
|2,148,100
|306,130
|7,016,958
|83
|Honduras
|388,436
|10,482
|127,029
|250,925
|113
|38,269
|1,033
|1,180,490
|116,303
|10,150,147
|84
|Armenia
|352,399
|+688
|8,028
|334,394
|+176
|9,977
|118,578
|2,701
|2,679,525
|901,625
|2,971,883
|85
|Latvia
|335,541
|4,795
|283,193
|47,553
|89
|181,015
|2,587
|5,929,868
|3,199,007
|1,853,659
|86
|Bahrain
|330,621
|1,399
|302,232
|26,990
|10
|184,332
|780
|8,567,252
|4,776,517
|1,793,619
|87
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|329,569
|13,984
|192,218
|123,367
|101,438
|4,304
|1,586,784
|488,395
|3,248,979
|88
|Oman
|324,085
|+1,647
|4,129
|+1
|306,404
|+729
|13,552
|22
|61,046
|778
|25,000,000
|4,709,077
|5,308,896
|89
|Qatar
|323,345
|634
|285,081
|37,630
|97
|115,159
|226
|3,284,276
|1,169,695
|2,807,805
|90
|Kenya
|320,229
|5,554
|291,361
|23,314
|46
|5,758
|100
|3,186,286
|57,290
|55,616,509
|91
|Singapore
|313,772
|848
|299,448
|13,476
|9
|52,983
|143
|22,536,079
|3,805,421
|5,922,099
|92
|Zambia
|301,630
|3,895
|291,244
|6,491
|125
|15,722
|203
|3,149,368
|164,152
|19,185,632
|93
|Estonia
|296,466
|+5,040
|2,008
|+3
|244,939
|+229
|49,519
|19
|223,255
|1,512
|2,740,311
|2,063,601
|1,327,927
|94
|North Macedonia
|256,281
|8,218
|227,492
|20,571
|123,020
|3,945
|1,746,689
|838,448
|2,083,241
|95
|Nigeria
|252,187
|3,124
|226,408
|22,655
|11
|1,178
|15
|3,992,486
|18,648
|214,097,230
|96
|Albania
|248,070
|3,305
|220,684
|24,081
|23
|86,348
|1,150
|1,626,578
|566,181
|2,872,895
|97
|Botswana
|243,946
|2,544
|235,030
|6,372
|1
|100,571
|1,049
|2,026,898
|835,624
|2,425,610
|98
|Cyprus
|239,073
|712
|124,370
|113,991
|60
|195,790
|583
|9,477,138
|7,761,358
|1,221,067
|99
|Algeria
|236,670
|6,495
|159,636
|70,539
|39
|5,249
|144
|230,861
|5,121
|45,085,057
|100
|Zimbabwe
|228,254
|5,294
|213,299
|9,661
|12
|15,017
|348
|1,959,882
|128,938
|15,200,203
|101
|Mozambique
|222,596
|2,157
|202,160
|18,279
|13
|6,824
|66
|1,205,626
|36,961
|32,618,926
|102
|Uzbekistan
|215,063
|+1,296
|1,542
|+2
|204,217
|+942
|9,304
|23
|6,284
|45
|1,377,915
|40,260
|34,225,348
|103
|Montenegro
|213,140
|2,513
|201,047
|9,580
|60
|339,292
|4,000
|1,095,133
|1,743,315
|628,190
|104
|Kyrgyzstan
|195,820
|+426
|2,851
|+2
|183,517
|+589
|9,452
|131
|29,262
|426
|1,907,195
|284,998
|6,691,963
|105
|Uganda
|160,572
|+220
|3,483
|+9
|99,095
|+16
|57,994
|284
|3,346
|73
|2,313,681
|48,212
|47,989,608
|106
|Afghanistan
|159,896
|+214
|7,393
|146,304
|+34
|6,199
|1,124
|3,968
|183
|844,918
|20,969
|40,294,100
|107
|Ghana
|155,496
|1,367
|150,595
|3,534
|5
|4,847
|43
|2,158,619
|67,281
|32,083,509
|108
|Namibia
|155,255
|3,914
|144,742
|6,599
|29
|59,425
|1,498
|910,702
|348,579
|2,612,616
|109
|Luxembourg
|137,570
|943
|109,381
|27,246
|15
|214,333
|1,469
|3,926,805
|6,117,939
|641,851
|110
|Réunion
|133,617
|462
|86,669
|46,486
|60
|147,598
|510
|1,424,291
|1,573,321
|905,277
|111
|Laos
|129,953
|526
|7,660
|121,767
|17,466
|71
|962,116
|129,314
|7,440,138
|112
|Rwanda
|128,009
|1,432
|45,522
|81,055
|3
|9,516
|106
|4,430,294
|329,334
|13,452,288
|113
|El Salvador
|127,012
|3,855
|117,753
|5,404
|112
|19,429
|590
|1,580,995
|241,844
|6,537,253
|114
|Cambodia
|121,066
|+40
|3,015
|117,232
|+19
|819
|7,088
|177
|2,792,299
|163,487
|17,079,678
|115
|Jamaica
|119,565
|2,594
|68,274
|48,697
|7
|40,105
|870
|777,018
|260,628
|2,981,327
|116
|Maldives
|117,461
|270
|102,542
|14,649
|25
|211,496
|486
|2,004,493
|3,609,221
|555,381
|117
|Cameroon
|114,113
|1,867
|106,050
|6,196
|13
|4,138
|68
|1,751,774
|63,528
|27,575,039
|118
|Trinidad and Tobago
|106,417
|3,302
|84,292
|18,823
|22
|75,658
|2,348
|556,920
|395,946
|1,406,557
|119
|China
|105,660
|+57
|4,636
|98,270
|+223
|2,754
|11
|73
|3
|160,000,000
|111,163
|1,439,323,776
|120
|Angola
|96,582
|1,888
|87,222
|7,472
|4
|2,803
|55
|1,352,299
|39,245
|34,457,759
|121
|Guadeloupe
|94,765
|762
|2,250
|91,753
|23
|236,776
|1,904
|782,905
|1,956,133
|400,231
|122
|Senegal
|84,295
|1,925
|77,750
|4,620
|14
|4,836
|110
|967,535
|55,506
|17,431,071
|123
|DRC
|84,283
|1,278
|50,930
|32,075
|899
|14
|846,704
|9,027
|93,800,235
|124
|Malawi
|83,823
|2,523
|67,756
|13,544
|67
|4,212
|127
|521,447
|26,204
|19,899,799
|125
|Ivory Coast
|80,176
|779
|76,831
|2,566
|2,927
|28
|1,341,052
|48,951
|27,395,647
|126
|French Guiana
|72,819
|359
|11,254
|61,206
|16
|234,341
|1,155
|552,704
|1,778,676
|310,739
|127
|Martinique
|71,193
|813
|104
|70,276
|35
|189,944
|2,169
|548,655
|1,463,818
|374,811
|128
|Suriname
|70,074
|+333
|1,239
|+2
|49,211
|+3
|19,624
|9
|117,805
|2,083
|207,119
|348,199
|594,829
|129
|Eswatini
|68,081
|1,369
|66,397
|315
|11
|57,750
|1,161
|450,963
|382,530
|1,178,895
|130
|Malta
|65,869
|532
|59,164
|6,173
|6
|148,562
|1,200
|1,211,456
|2,732,338
|443,377
|131
|Fiji
|60,931
|768
|56,281
|3,882
|67,210
|847
|488,263
|538,579
|906,576
|132
|Mauritania
|57,384
|927
|48,788
|7,669
|30
|11,856
|192
|663,973
|137,185
|4,839,988
|133
|Madagascar
|57,375
|1,223
|52,012
|4,140
|224
|1,992
|42
|361,623
|12,556
|28,799,689
|134
|Guyana
|57,227
|1,134
|42,319
|13,774
|19
|72,213
|1,431
|493,710
|623,000
|792,472
|135
|Cabo Verde
|55,306
|389
|53,448
|1,469
|23
|97,817
|688
|400,982
|709,197
|565,403
|136
|Iceland
|54,579
|44
|43,732
|10,803
|3
|158,339
|128
|1,534,508
|4,451,759
|344,697
|137
|Sudan
|53,959
|3,393
|40,329
|10,237
|1,187
|75
|562,941
|12,388
|45,444,056
|138
|Syria
|50,985
|2,968
|36,203
|11,814
|2,807
|163
|146,269
|8,053
|18,162,836
|139
|French Polynesia
|47,470
|636
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|167,478
|2,244
|283,441
|140
|Gabon
|45,909
|300
|40,704
|4,905
|12
|19,895
|130
|1,528,489
|662,389
|2,307,540
|141
|Belize
|45,753
|616
|35,674
|9,463
|4
|111,899
|1,507
|437,799
|1,070,735
|408,877
|142
|Barbados
|39,212
|275
|31,742
|7,195
|136,189
|955
|516,735
|1,794,692
|287,924
|143
|Channel Islands
|38,232
|126
|35,051
|3,055
|216,781
|714
|1,167,766
|6,621,415
|176,362
|144
|Burundi
|36,868
|38
|773
|36,057
|2,963
|3
|345,742
|27,788
|12,442,129
|145
|Papua New Guinea
|36,446
|596
|35,798
|52
|7
|3,957
|65
|249,149
|27,049
|9,211,126
|146
|Togo
|36,313
|266
|30,765
|5,282
|4,232
|31
|655,889
|76,435
|8,580,963
|147
|Curaçao
|36,013
|216
|29,053
|6,744
|3
|218,076
|1,308
|436,866
|2,645,428
|165,140
|148
|Guinea
|35,857
|414
|31,625
|3,818
|49
|2,620
|30
|580,352
|42,400
|13,687,504
|149
|Mayotte
|35,691
|187
|2,964
|32,540
|126,086
|661
|176,919
|625,005
|283,068
|150
|Seychelles
|34,367
|143
|28,964
|5,260
|346,103
|1,440
|99,297
|151
|Andorra
|33,025
|144
|27,872
|5,009
|14
|426,360
|1,859
|249,838
|3,225,464
|77,458
|152
|Tanzania
|32,393
|753
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|519
|12
|62,383,386
|153
|Aruba
|32,322
|191
|31,399
|732
|7
|300,745
|1,777
|177,885
|1,655,160
|107,473
|154
|Bahamas
|32,068
|729
|23,663
|7,676
|11
|80,350
|1,827
|205,450
|514,778
|399,104
|155
|Lesotho
|32,049
|690
|20,990
|10,369
|14,778
|318
|369,122
|170,202
|2,168,734
|156
|Mali
|29,677
|705
|25,388
|3,584
|1,403
|33
|585,122
|27,654
|21,158,994
|157
|Haiti
|28,471
|783
|24,291
|3,397
|2,450
|67
|132,422
|11,397
|11,619,253
|158
|Benin
|26,309
|163
|25,506
|640
|5
|2,085
|13
|604,310
|47,894
|12,617,712
|159
|Mauritius
|25,159
|762
|24,235
|162
|19,732
|598
|358,675
|281,300
|1,275,060
|160
|Somalia
|24,322
|1,335
|13,182
|9,805
|1,467
|81
|400,466
|24,148
|16,583,651
|161
|Congo
|23,485
|371
|19,298
|3,816
|4,099
|65
|340,922
|59,502
|5,729,635
|162
|Burkina Faso
|20,514
|353
|19,690
|471
|941
|16
|243,536
|11,174
|21,795,816
|163
|Timor-Leste
|19,868
|122
|19,731
|15
|14,635
|90
|226,374
|166,749
|1,357,576
|164
|Saint Lucia
|19,680
|316
|15,124
|4,240
|6
|106,415
|1,709
|123,636
|668,534
|184,936
|165
|Taiwan
|18,325
|851
|16,244
|1,230
|767
|36
|10,093,531
|422,606
|23,884,021
|166
|Nicaragua
|17,604
|215
|4,225
|13,164
|2,609
|32
|6,747,441
|167
|Tajikistan
|17,180
|124
|16,971
|85
|1,740
|13
|9,871,366
|168
|South Sudan
|16,673
|137
|12,934
|3,602
|1
|1,463
|12
|310,727
|27,261
|11,398,347
|169
|Brunei
|16,148
|+16
|98
|15,682
|+18
|368
|1
|36,368
|221
|702,469
|1,582,098
|444,011
|170
|New Caledonia
|16,000
|+805
|282
|13,198
|+251
|2,520
|13
|55,215
|973
|98,964
|341,517
|289,778
|171
|Equatorial Guinea
|15,690
|179
|14,504
|1,007
|5
|10,639
|121
|273,437
|185,415
|1,474,727
|172
|New Zealand
|15,625
|+75
|52
|14,440
|+38
|1,133
|17
|3,124
|10
|5,894,156
|1,178,336
|5,002,100
|173
|Djibouti
|15,311
|189
|14,807
|315
|15,153
|187
|270,623
|267,838
|1,010,397
|174
|Faeroe Islands
|14,340
|17
|7,693
|6,630
|5
|291,742
|346
|723,000
|14,709,173
|49,153
|175
|Isle of Man
|14,126
|70
|13,755
|301
|1
|164,764
|816
|133,676
|1,559,177
|85,735
|176
|CAR
|13,611
|109
|6,859
|6,643
|2
|2,744
|22
|74,519
|15,022
|4,960,640
|177
|Hong Kong
|13,286
|213
|12,572
|501
|1,750
|28
|32,291,326
|4,253,427
|7,591,837
|178
|Gibraltar
|11,835
|100
|10,173
|1,562
|11
|351,448
|2,970
|480,001
|14,253,927
|33,675
|179
|Cayman Islands
|11,666
|15
|8,093
|3,558
|6
|174,315
|224
|215,963
|3,226,941
|66,925
|180
|Gambia
|11,572
|347
|10,156
|1,069
|4
|4,588
|138
|135,608
|53,762
|2,522,383
|181
|San Marino
|11,466
|107
|9,675
|1,684
|5
|336,819
|3,143
|119,506
|3,510,546
|34,042
|182
|Grenada
|11,344
|+41
|205
|9,025
|+293
|2,114
|100,092
|1,809
|120,949
|1,067,172
|113,336
|183
|Yemen
|10,485
|1,995
|7,051
|1,439
|23
|340
|65
|265,253
|8,598
|30,849,332
|184
|Bermuda
|9,766
|112
|7,768
|1,886
|157,722
|1,809
|742,482
|11,991,182
|61,919
|185
|Greenland
|9,485
|4
|2,761
|6,720
|9
|166,626
|70
|162,654
|2,857,389
|56,924
|186
|Eritrea
|9,297
|93
|8,712
|492
|2,566
|26
|23,693
|6,540
|3,622,939
|187
|Saint Martin
|9,143
|60
|1,399
|7,684
|7
|230,337
|1,512
|78,366
|1,974,253
|39,694
|188
|Sint Maarten
|9,076
|78
|7,589
|1,409
|13
|207,998
|1,788
|62,056
|1,422,161
|43,635
|189
|Niger
|8,542
|295
|7,599
|648
|1
|334
|12
|214,358
|8,383
|25,570,103
|190
|Dominica
|8,517
|49
|7,733
|735
|117,858
|678
|141,689
|1,960,686
|72,265
|191
|Liechtenstein
|7,838
|73
|7,238
|527
|1
|204,653
|1,906
|80,413
|2,099,611
|38,299
|192
|Comoros
|7,812
|+1
|159
|7,566
|+31
|87
|8,695
|177
|898,461
|193
|Sierra Leone
|7,590
|125
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|922
|15
|259,958
|31,588
|8,229,738
|194
|Monaco
|7,583
|44
|6,952
|587
|4
|191,123
|1,109
|54,960
|1,385,220
|39,676
|195
|Guinea-Bissau
|7,211
|154
|6,406
|651
|6
|3,534
|75
|116,495
|57,093
|2,040,454
|196
|Liberia
|7,208
|288
|5,747
|1,173
|2
|1,375
|55
|139,824
|26,669
|5,242,850
|197
|Chad
|6,887
|185
|4,874
|1,828
|401
|11
|191,341
|11,151
|17,159,734
|198
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|6,615
|90
|5,652
|873
|7
|59,333
|807
|94,386
|846,587
|111,490
|199
|Caribbean Netherlands
|6,419
|27
|5,627
|765
|241,289
|1,015
|30,126
|1,132,429
|26,603
|200
|Antigua and Barbuda
|5,931
|122
|5,045
|764
|1
|59,792
|1,230
|18,901
|190,546
|99,194
|201
|Sao Tome and Principe
|5,832
|69
|5,039
|724
|25,862
|306
|29,036
|128,762
|225,501
|202
|British Virgin Islands
|5,602
|47
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|8
|183,402
|1,539
|97,277
|3,184,711
|30,545
|203
|Turks and Caicos
|5,524
|34
|5,243
|247
|3
|139,728
|860
|94,789
|2,397,658
|39,534
|204
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|5,270
|+16
|31
|+3
|4,620
|+73
|619
|1
|97,981
|576
|64,592
|1,200,907
|53,786
|205
|Bhutan
|3,649
|3
|2,654
|992
|4,649
|4
|1,395,671
|1,778,251
|784,856
|206
|St. Barth
|3,282
|6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|330,713
|605
|56,491
|5,692,362
|9,924
|207
|Anguilla
|2,187
|7
|1,997
|183
|143,768
|460
|51,382
|3,377,728
|15,212
|208
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|0
|209
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|696
|+15
|472
|+15
|224
|1
|121,043
|17,044
|2,964,174
|5,750
|210
|Palau
|502
|42
|460
|4
|27,540
|19,871
|1,090,136
|18,228
|211
|Wallis and Futuna
|454
|7
|438
|9
|41,529
|640
|20,508
|1,875,960
|10,932
|212
|Solomon Islands
|289
|20
|269
|405
|5,117
|7,176
|713,120
|213
|Montserrat
|155
|1
|132
|22
|2
|31,019
|200
|7,606
|1,522,113
|4,997
|214
|Falkland Islands
|85
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|23,364
|8,528
|2,344,145
|3,638
|215
|Macao
|79
|79
|0
|119
|5,217
|7,867
|663,134
|216
|Vatican City
|29
|27
|2
|36,070
|804
|217
|Samoa
|18
|3
|15
|90
|200,470
|218
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|8
|1
|16
|2
|620,214
|219
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|0
|220
|Vanuatu
|7
|1
|6
|0
|22
|3
|23,000
|72,253
|318,325
|221
|Marshall Islands
|7
|7
|0
|117
|59,813
|222
|Saint Helena
|2
|2
|0
|328
|6,105
|223
|Micronesia
|1
|1
|0
|9
|116,903
|224
|Tonga
|1
|1
|0
|9
|107,563
|Total:
|352,273,211
|+293,217
|5,615,112
|+560
|279,948,173
|+238,000
|66,709,926
|95,859
|45,193.4
|720.4
Latest News
January 24 (GMT)
Updates
- 16 new cases in Brunei Darussalam [source]
- 24,938 new cases and 47 new deaths in the Philippines [source]
- 214 new cases in Afghanistan [source]
- 805 new cases in New Caledonia [source]
- 15 new cases in Saint Pierre and Miquelon [source]
- 16 new cases and 3 new deaths in Saint Kitts and Nevis [source]
- 1,296 new cases and 2 new deaths in Uzbekistan [source]
- 426 new cases and 2 new deaths in Kyrgyzstan [source]
- 11,340 new cases and 8 new deaths in Kazakhstan [source]
- 7,511 new cases and 25 new deaths in South Korea [source]
- 75 new cases in New Zealand [source]
Archived: