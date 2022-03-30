Omicron Subvariant Dominant in US, Booster for J&J Recipients, Booster for US Over 50s, UK Death Toll, More

BA.2 subvariant now dominant strain in US: CDC © AP A subvariant of omicron known as BA.2 is now the dominant strain in the U.S., according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The variant has been steadily rising in proportion because of its increased transmissibility compared to the original omicron strain, and it represented 54.9 percent of new cases for the week ending March 26, according to CDC data. That is up from about 27 percent two weeks earlier. The BA.2 subvariant is thought to be about 30 percent more transmissible than the original BA.1 omicron strain, which itself was already more contagious than earlier versions of the virus. But don’t panic: Importantly, though, experts say there is no evidence that BA.2 causes more severe disease than the original omicron strain or that it evades the protection from vaccines to a greater degree. The subvariant may cause some increase in cases after weeks of steady declines that have led to a relative lull in the virus. But it is unclear how sharp the increase will be, and people who are vaccinated and boosted are still well-protected against severe disease. US CDC SUGGESTS MRNA BOOSTER FOR J&J RECIPIENTS People who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine should seriously consider getting a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna’s shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday The CDC said data showed that J&J vaccine recipients are at higher risk of serious illness and hospitalization than those who received an mRNA vaccine. The agency’s study of 10 states during the height of the omicron wave found that people who received a single J&J dose combined with an mRNA booster shot had better protection against severe outcomes than those with just the J&J dose A single J&J dose provided only 31 percent protection against hospitalization. A booster dose of the J&J vaccine was better than a single dose, but people with three doses of mRNA vaccines had the best protection, with 90 percent effectiveness. The findings on emergency department visits were similar to hospitalizations. A single J&J dose was only 24 percent effective against urgent care or emergency room visits. Adding an mRNA booster resulted in 79 percent effectiveness, while three mRNA shots were 83 percent effective. The study showed that any booster shot is better than none, but the CDC said an mRNA booster is strongly suggested. Biden admin requiring COVID-19 vax for some migrants © Greg Nash, The Hill The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will be expanding its vaccination policy at the southwestern U.S.-Mexico border, requiring some migrants who are taken into custody to get immunized against COVID-19. “The effort to vaccinate those in our care and custody, which is a public health best practice, has been ongoing for many months,” a spokesperson for the department told The Hill in a statement. “DHS has been providing the COVID-19 vaccines to noncitizens in ICE custody since summer 2021,” they added. “In order to further safeguard public health and ensure the safety of border communities, the workforce, and migrants, DHS is now expanding these efforts and requiring that noncitizens taken into CBP custody for further immigration processing at the Southwest land border be given age-appropriate COVID-19 vaccines.”OM ================================================= FDA Authorizes second booster shot for those 50+