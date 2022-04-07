On 50th Anniversary: Carnival Cruise Line Posts Busiest Booking Week

Between 28 March and 3 April, the line saw a double-digit increase from its previous record seven-day booking total.

Carnival Cruise Line has 22 of its 23 ships back in operation across the US, with its final ship, Carnival Splendor, due to return to service from Seattle on 2 May.

The company will welcome new-ship Carnival Celebration to Miami in November and in 2023 will put its new Excel-class ship, Carnival Jubilee, into service from Galveston.