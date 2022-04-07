On 50th Anniversary: Carnival Cruise Line Posts Busiest Booking Week

- Advertisement -
BY WILL PAYNE
TTG
Seven Carnival Ships met up at sea to celebrate the line’s 50th birthday last month
Between 28 March and 3 April, the line saw a double-digit increase from its previous record seven-day booking total.
Carnival Cruise Line has 22 of its 23 ships back in operation across the US, with its final ship, Carnival Splendor, due to return to service from Seattle on 2 May.
The company will welcome new-ship Carnival Celebration to Miami in November and in 2023 will put its new Excel-class ship, Carnival Jubilee, into service from Galveston.
Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said: “The excitement of the industry’s restart, our successful return of our entire fleet, the guest reaction to Mardi Gras, our loyal guest response to our 50th birthday this year, the support of our travel advisor partners — and of course, the amazing work of our Carnival team — have all contributed to the strong demand we are seeingi.
The uptick in bookings shows further evidence of cruise sales returning to normal, after MSC Cruises recorded its “best ever” day of sales after it saw a 40% increase in bookings compared to its previous best day on record in 2019.
- Advertisement -