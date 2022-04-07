On 50th Anniversary: Carnival Cruise Line Posts Busiest Booking Week

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said: “The excitement of the industry’s restart, our successful return of our entire fleet, the guest reaction to Mardi Gras, our loyal guest response to our 50th birthday this year, the support of our travel advisor partners — and of course, the amazing work of our Carnival team — have all contributed to the strong  demand we are seeingi.
The uptick in bookings shows further evidence of cruise sales returning to normal, after MSC Cruises recorded its “best ever” day of sales after it saw a 40% increase in bookings compared to its previous best day on record in 2019.
