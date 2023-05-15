On a Break with the British Monarchy, the People Will Decide: PM Dr. Terrence Drew

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): “I don’t have a timeline. The people will be asked this question, and I think the people will provide, and so I cannot give that timeline,” says Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew in response to a question about his administration’s plans to remove the British monarch as St. Kitts and Nevis’ Head of State.

“But I think I will be able to say that during this time, the people will be asked to discuss this. It’s critical. We have gone from slavery all the way up to this point, and the question of where we go as a nation will always be asked, and it is being asked; however, in pursuing that, the people decide that is what they want to pursue—St. Kitts and Nevis will still remain a member of the Commonwealth, and we’ll still be a developmental partner with the UK [United Kingdom] and have the opportunity to strengthen our bonds,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew added.

A St. Kitts Nevis Information Service article penned September 20, 2022, said, “In his national address on St. Kitts and Nevis’ 39th anniversary as a sovereign nation on September 19, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew said St. Kitts and Nevis is on a journey to becoming a republic.

“Our nation is much closer to true independence than not. As we approach 40 years as an independent nation in 2023, we also set our eyes on transitioning into a republic. We trod on towards that goal. That goal of self-determination and self-actualisation where we truly encapsulate our sovereignty,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said.

English-speaking former British colonies in the Caribbean that have transitioned to republics are Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and most recently Barbados. Several others have signaled their intentions to remove the British monarch as head of state. These countries include Belize, The Bahamas, Jamaica, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Charles is sovereign of 14 Commonwealth realms in addition to the UK. The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 56 independent countries, almost all of which were formerly under British rule.

In the run-up to the coronation, representatives from 12 Commonwealth countries joined forces to call on Charles to acknowledge and apologize for the impacts and ongoing legacy of British “genocide and colonization.”

In early April, Charles expressed his support for the first time for research into the historical links between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade.

Buckingham Palace said the royal household would help with the academic project by offering access to the Royal Collection and the Royal Archives.