BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis continues to experience a gradual increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, January 30 the Federation has confirmed one additional case of coronavirus disease.

The international traveller landed in the Federation on January 16, 2021 from the United States.

The patient has been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotels since arrival. The patient was duly notified and is now in isolation.

This additional case brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 38, with 26 cases for St. Kitts and 12 cases for Nevis. Please note that 35 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths.

There are now three active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored. The risk of further cases occurring in the Federation remains very high.

We continue to adhere to the ‘St. Kitts and Nevis Health and Travel Protocols, which can be found at https://www.knatravelform.kn.

All front-line workers continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols along the corridor of containment between the ports of entry and hotel/accommodation sites.

The Ministry of Health wishes to assure the public that the following measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus:

• In-depth contact tracing to effectively assess the front-line workers with whom the recently diagnosed cases would have interacted.

• Quarantine, monitoring and testing of contacts as indicated.

The Ministry of Health and Federal Government assure all citizens and residents that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of this virus locally.

With reports of the SARS -CoV-2 variant in the region and with increase in cases locally more and more persons are adhering to the COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

• These include:

• Wearing a face mask when in public places:

• Maintaining good hand hygiene;

• Maintaining physical distance of at least 6-feet from others when in public places; and

• Avoiding crowd s and events.

These control measures work, and we are encouraging you to continue. Let us work together to maintain and protect the health and well-being of the people of the Federation.