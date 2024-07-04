One Bill Set For First Reading, Four Others For Second Reading In The General Assembly On Friday, July 05, 2024

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts –

The Order Paper has been issued for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Friday, July 05, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Notice has been given.

One Bill will receive its first reading, while four others are slated for second reading. The government’s good governance legislative agenda continues as it commits itself to transparency, accountability and the Rule of Law.

The Honourable Attorney-General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs, Garth Wilkin, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bill entitled Voluntary Bill of Indictment Bill, 2024.



Additionally, Attorney-General Wilkin will move the second reading of the Ombudsman (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Freedom of Information (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Both Bills had their first reading on February 22, 2024.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, will move the second reading of the Limited Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Both Bills had their first reading on June 14, 2024.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.

Copies of Bills, as soon as they are made available, can be found on the website (www.sknis.gov.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section titled Bills. They can also be accessed via the Facebook page St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service.