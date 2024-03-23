One Bill Set For First Reading, Two Others For Second Reading In The National Assembly On Tuesday, March 26, 2024

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Order Paper has been issued for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Notice has been given.

One Bill will receive its first reading, while two others are slated for second reading. The government’s good governance legislative agenda continues as it commits itself to transparency, accountability and the Rule of Law.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, will seek leave to introduce and have read for the first time the Bill entitled Citizenship by Investment Unit Bill, 2024.

Additionally, the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, will move the second reading of the Medical Laboratories Bill, 2024, which had its first reading on February 22, 2024.

The Honourable Minister responsible for Tourism, Civil Aviation, International Transport, Employment and Labour, and Urban Development, Marsha Henderson, will move the second reading of the National Productivity Council Bill, 2024. The Bill had its first reading on February 22, 2024.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.

Copies of Bills, as soon as they are made available, can be found on the website (http://www.sknis.gov.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section titled Bills. They can also be accessed via the Facebook page St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service.