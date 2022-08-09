One Dead as USCG Cutter Collides with Fishing Boat Off Puerto Rico

- Advertisement -

One person is dead and his brother is injured after a U.S. Coast Guard cutter collided with a fishing boat off Puerto Rico Monday, officials said.

The 154-foot U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser and the Desakata, a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel, crashed at around 2:20 p.m. Monday afternoon, about four nautical miles north of Dorado, Puerto Rico, the Coast Guard said.

Two brothers, identified by the Coast Guard as Carlos Rosario and Samuel Rosario Beltrán, had been aboard the Desakata.

The two fishermen were recovered by the crew aboard the Winslow Griesser, a Sentinel Class fast response cutter homeported in San Juan, following the collision.

Carlos was fatally injured, the Coast Guard said, while Samuel sustained injuries but survived the crash.