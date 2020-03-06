One person is in police custody assisting with investigations into the death of 20-year-old Jevon Brandy of Brown Hill, whose body was found lying along the roadside in Neu Gent Heights, Nevis after police received a report Sunday morning at about 8:30 a.m.

The District Medical Doctor arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead. An autopsy performed on Brandy’s body Wednesday by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Valery Alexandrov concluded that death was as a result of a single gunshot wound to the neck.

Members of the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene. Investigations are ongoing.