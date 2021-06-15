By Monique Washington

Almost three months after the last COVID-19 case on Nevis the island has recorded one new case.

There are now 15 cases of COVID in Nevis, 14 recovered and 1 active. The Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley announced Tuesday that one new case with no history of travel tested positive as a result of contact tracing stemming from a positive case in St. Kitts.

The Premier urged citizens to get tested at Health Centers around the island are

opened.

He said that 31% of the population on Nevis are now fully vaccinated. Just days prior, Brantley, amidst the Prime Minister, Hon Dr Timothy Harris announcement to close all essential businesses as the number of active cases increased, allowed businesses on Nevis to remain opened noting that it “ seems at this point, therefore, based on the available evidence that the spread being experienced is localized to our sister island of St. Kitts.

On Tuesday Brantley said, that he will make another announcement shortly as the health official continue contact tracing on the island of Nevis.