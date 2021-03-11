

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — One additional case of COVID-19 has been recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis, bringing the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 42, according to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, on March 10.



“St. Kitts and Nevis identified an additional imported case of COVID-19 today that brings our total to 42…29 in St. Kitts and 13 in Nevis,” said Dr. Laws.



Dr. Laws noted that 24 days have elapsed between identifying the new case. She said that 41 cases have fully recovered, resulting in only one active case. The individual is in isolation and is being monitored.



According to St. Kitts & Nevis COVID-19 Situation Report No. 350 as of March 10, 10,439 persons have been tested so far; 463 persons are quarantined in a facility with 14 preapproved to quarantine at home; 5,847 persons have been released from quarantine to date, and 5,176 vaccinated. There have been zero deaths from the virus.