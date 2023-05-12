One Woman Killed, 2 Wounded in Clarendon Gun Attack

Jam. Observer- CLARENDON, Jamaica — A woman was shot and killed and two others injured on Wednesday afternoon after gunmen opened fire on a shop where people were playing a game of bingo.

The deceased, 37- year-old Taro Fullerton was among a group of friends at a shop in Bottom Halse Hall, Clarendon about 5:10 pm when they were approached by gunmen.

The police reported that the victims were engrossed in the game, when a silver Axio motor car drove up and one man alighted from the vehicle with a gun. He then opened gunfire, hitting all three victims before escaping in the vehicle.

It was subsequently discovered that Fullerton received multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

The other two women received gunshot wounds to their hands and feet.

They were taken to the hospital, where Fullerton succumbed to her injuries, while the others received treatment.

Investigations have so far revealed that Fullerton was the intended target of the attack. The police say they are following strong leads, adding that a breakthrough in this case is expected soon.