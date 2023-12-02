OneLern To Meet The Needs Of Teachers And Students In St. Kitts And Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Integrating new features into the OneLern platform will ensure that the education system in St. Kitts and Nevis is up-to-date and meets the needs of teachers and administrators.

The OneLern platform is already installed on the tablets and laptops currently being distributed to public primary students in Grades 3 to 6 and public secondary school students in Forms 3 to 5.

Satyajit Behera, the Senior Director of Business Operations for International Markets at Fortunapix, the creator of OneLern software, stated that the software includes all the essential curriculum materials prescribed by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) for secondary schools. Additionally, the content used for primary school education is sourced from local educational authorities.

“What we do is work very closely with the Curriculum Development Unit (CDU) and the Ministry of Education to ensure that we review the content every year and therefore, make the content relevant,” Mr. Behera stated on the November 29 edition of InFocus.

He added that the operating platform and associated apps are also updated regularly to ensure smooth operations, a positive user experience, and to strengthen cyber security. However, features that are not integrated into the original system can be added. One such measure being developed involves a reading tool based on a request from a school in another country.

“They said that some students do not see very well, and therefore, they have special challenges, so in that case, is it possible for your platform to be able to read out the book for them?” Mr. Behera answered positively and said his team is developing such a feature “where a student can click on read it out loud” and the device will begin to read the material.

He said that this is a practical way that the software will stay relevant for users.