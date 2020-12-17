BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way consumers shop online and has expedited the shift towards a more digital world. As such, many more persons in St. Kitts and Nevis have adopted the practice of conducting their business online.

Minister of Health and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) et al., the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, spoke to the increased use of online services during her debate on day two of the Appropriation (2021) Bill, 2020, on Wednesday, December 16 at the Parliamentary Chambers at Government Headquarters.

“Mr. Speaker, over the last nine months or so, St. Kitts and Nevis has seen an increase in the use of online government information and services such as payment of taxes, accessing social services, purchasing of food and delivery services,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett. “There has been an emergence of new entrepreneurs in the tech industry who are developing websites, mobile applications, infographics design and dissemination, as well as new tech businesses which provide mobile payment information such as JADCASH and CaribePay, and 869ToGo which offers food delivery services.”

Non-Governmental Organizations, faith-based institutions, and the private sector have also utilized online services to reach the public.

“Mr. Speaker, we have seen an increased use of online collaboration and conference tools by community groups, churches, businesses, and government,” said Mrs. Byron-Nisbett. “Businesses have increased investment in technology to augment the way they deliver goods and services. Businesses like manufacturing are integrating the use of robotics and innovation for conducting sanitary and temperature checks of employees and consumers within the workplace.”

Minister Byron-Nisbett used the occasion to recognize and commend St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association for the tremendous work it continues to do.

“Just a few months ago we would have seen the launch of St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association, the first of its kind in the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), in particular, and I have heard that the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has even gone further and asked them to consider the OECS Robotics Association,” said Mrs. Byron-Nisbett. “Mr. Speaker, this is a group of young persons who have been competing in robotic tournaments around the world and have been successfully doing so, and now they formed an association to legalize the work that they do.

“The government will continue to work to ensure that the ease of doing business is facilitated,” concluded Mrs. Byron-Nisbett.