Open Call for Artists: Saint Kitts and Nevis Invited to Submit Works of Art for OAS AMA Permanent Collection

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – The Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the Organization of American States (OAS) and the OAS Art Museum of the Americas (AMA) within the OAS Secretariat for Hemispheric Affairs (SHA) have announced an open call to artists of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Artists are invited to submit works of modern and contemporary art for consideration to be incorporated into the prestigious permanent art collection of the OAS AMA.

This initiative aims to enhance the representation of all OAS Member States within the OAS AMA permanent art collection, in line with ongoing efforts to promote Caribbean art. As part of the celebration of the 40th Year of Independence of Saint Kitts and Nevis, this call for entries signifies a significant milestone and further strengthens the cultural ties within the region, following the commemoration of the OAS-wide celebration in 2023 for the 50th Anniversary of CARICOM.

The OAS AMA, renowned for its curation of Caribbean art, continues to showcase the vibrant cultural heritage of the region in its gallery located within the historic Main Building of the OAS, known as the House of the Americas. This call for artwork from Saint Kitts and Nevis underscores the commitment to inclusivity and diversity in the representation of Caribbean art within the OAS AMA permanent collection.

GUIDELINES FOR SUBMISSION:

Eligibility: Artists must be nationals of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Work Media: Acceptable media include two-dimensional painting, mixed media, and photography. Submissions from other media will not be considered.

Work Size: Artwork should not exceed 300 x 300 cm.

Entry Requirements: Artists are required to provide a short artist statement (not exceeding 500 words), one to three high-resolution digital images of the artwork in its completed form (JPEG format, 300 dpi resolution, 6″ x 6″ image size), and an artist résumé including biography and exhibition record.

Deadline for Entries: August 1, 2024

Selection Process: A panel of four judges will evaluate entries based on aesthetic, technique, and originality. The winner will be selected by September 1, 2024.

Notification: The winning artist will be notified by email by the OAS AMA | Art Museum of the Americas and the Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the OAS.

Delivery: The selected artwork will be transported to the OAS AMA | Art Museum of the Americas, with transportation and insurance costs covered by the museum.

Prize: The winner will receive either a visit to Washington D.C for a formal handover or a prize of 1000 USD, as applicable.

Contact: For inquiries or further information, please contact artmus@oas.org and info@embassydc.gov.kn.

Contacts:

Greg Svitil Art Museum of Americas 202 370 0147 gsvitil@oas.org

Reiger Fraites Embassy and Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis 202-686-2636 reiger.fraites@embassydc.gov.kn

Celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Saint Kitts and Nevis by contributing to the legacy of Caribbean art within the OAS AMA permanent collection.