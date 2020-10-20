CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Ministry of Health continues to extend an invitation to everyone to attend its Breast Cancer Awareness Forum dubbed “In the Pink of Things.” It will be held at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre on October 21 from 9 a.m. to midday.

Ms. Shevanée Nisbett, Senior Health Educator at the Health Promotion Unit (HPU) in the Ministry of Health on Nevis made the appeal on October 20, the last day for interested persons to register for the event, which will cater to 200 persons.

“The last day for registration is today October 20, but even if you don’t get to register you can still come to the forum,’ said Ms. Nisbett. “The forum promises to be enlightening with a wealth of information. It’s going to be action-packed. It’s going to be educational and we will all leave feeling a sense of warmth and with a wealth of information.”

Ms. Nisbett, who will serve as the event’s chairperson, outlined some of the highlights participants can expect.

“Our keynote speaker would be Ms. Camara Lee, a breast cancer survivor,” said Ms. Nisbett. “We will also have testimonials from other breast cancer survivors and presentations by Dr. Glenville Liburd, who will do a talk on women’s health and prevention for breast cancer; Dr. William Stones who is an OBGYN, and will talk about breast cancer.

“There will also be dance presentations,” said Ms. Nisbett. “We will also have a song/rendition by Ms. Venelle Powell.”

The Ministry of Health through the HPU, has designed a number of activities during the month of October dubbed “Pinktober” to observe World Breast Awareness Day on October 24.

Ms. Nisbett said there would be other activities geared towards breast cancer awareness slated for the remainder of the month in keeping with the theme: “Give Hope: Save Lives.”

“To end Pinktober on October 23, is “Pretty Me Pink Day.” said Ms. Nisbett. “We are asking everyone to wear pink to commemorate World Breast Cancer Awareness Day. This day is celebrated on October 24 each year, but as that falls on a Saturday, we are celebrating the day on Friday. Everyone will wear something pink to honour breast cancer survivors, breast cancer fighters and those who have lost their lives to breast cancer.”

October 24, 25 and the 31 will be devoted to breast cancer screening exercises. Ms. Nisbett encouraged everyone to take advantage of the screening opportunities which will be available at every community on the island.

“We have mobile bus screening, with buses visiting various villages in the community,” explained Ms. Nisbett. “This is to encourage people who didn’t come to town or to go to the doctor. The breast screening will be coming to you and we are encouraging everyone, when they see the bus or hear announcements that the bus will be in your area, to get ready and come to the bus to have your breast screening done, free of charge.

“It is important for everyone to be screened, even if you feel that you are low-risk, or if you feel like you are no-risk, it is important to get screened because, early detection saves lives.”