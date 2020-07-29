BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Abdias Samuel, National Disaster Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has appealed to the general public to stay off the road as potential Tropical Cyclone 9 – Isaias passes the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I am seeing persons out on the road moving and driving very carelessly,” said Samuel. “If you do not have to be on the road, stay at home. A stay at home order was given by the Honourable Prime Minister [Dr. Timothy Harris] last night on Leadership Matters. I am appealing to all to comply with the stay at home order. Only those essential workers who were identified are to be outside.”

Samuel said that assessments were carried out on the roads to ensure they are safe to access, but warned road users to be extremely careful.

“We did some assessments of the critical infrastructure on St. Kitts and Nevis and we looked at our road networks, in particular, the Old Road Bay and I am appealing to any road users that have to traverse through this area to exercise caution,” said Samuel. “In my discussions with Superintendent Rogers he has informed me that a small boulder would have rolled down from the hillside, however, that has not impeded traffic so we are asking all road users to exercise caution when using the road, in particular, the Old Road Bay area.”

He noted that the relevant stakeholders in St. Kitts and Nevis have agreed to assist with the safe passage of individuals should the need arise.

“The Public Works Department has advised that they are going to do everything possible in conjunction with the project manager and the contractor to ensure they facilitate the safe passage of individuals if persons have to do so,” said Mr. Samuel, while reiterating “if you do not have to use the road stay at home until an all-clear is given by the relevant authorities.”

Assessments were also done on the Bay Road in Basseterre from the Cenotaph to Industrial site, as well as Fig Tree, Lynches and New Guinea and all are safe thus far.