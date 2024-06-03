Organisers Announce Change In Date For Anticipated Diaspora Conference

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The organisers of the Second Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference (2024) have announced a date change for the highly anticipated event which expects to draw hundreds of nationals living abroad to the Federation for dialogue and camaraderie.

Originally slated for July 01 to 04, 2024, the Conference has been deferred to September 14 to 18, 2024, and is expected to become part of the celebrations of 41 years of national independence.

In a series of correspondences to conference participants, sponsors, panellists and panel hosts, Diaspora Ambassador and Conference Chair, Dr. Christine Walwyn explained that, “pressing and unforeseen circumstances have made it difficult for us to successfully host this diasporic gathering during the planned period.” She went on to apologise and solicited the participation and contribution of the Conference stakeholders, outlining that “As a result of this revised schedule, we look forward to your participation in a conference which will be held during our exciting celebration of 41 years of national independence.”

The Second Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference will be held under the theme “Diasporic Synergies for a Sustainable Island State.” Hundreds of nationals and descendants will interact during three days of discussion on the role the Diaspora can play in achieving sustainability in Healthcare, Entrepreneurship, Investment, Culture, and Youth Development through the creation of an expanded Diaspora policy.

The Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit in the Prime Minister’s Office continues to thank all participants and sponsors of this national gathering and looks forward to welcoming many of our nationals home during our celebration of nationhood. Nationals, citizens and friends of Saint Kitts and Nevis are encouraged to register at www.diaspora.gov.kn to attend the Second Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference.