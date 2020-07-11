BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Outbound air passengers seeking permission to travel are encouraged to contact the relevant authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis as several measures must be taken before departing the Federation.

“If you are an outbound passenger you must have received approval for departure from the Chief Executive Officer of the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) and you need to provide us [Ministry of Health] with this approval,” said Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer.

Persons travelling to territories requesting a Molecular COVID-19 Test are encouraged to contact the local Ministry of Health before travelling to enable the information to be forwarded for processing.

“You also need to provide evidence of the requirement for the COVID-19 Test based on the protocols from the destination country to which you are travelling. You need to send this information via email to Dr. Keisha Liddie, Director of Community Health Services; then your Molecular PCR Test will be scheduled by the public health team,” said Dr. Laws.

Dr. Liddie can be reached at drliddie4224@gmail.com, while Denzil James, the CEO of SCASPA can be reached at denzil.james@scaspa.com. For more information, contact the Ministry of Health at 467-1108/467-1172 or via the email address: health@gov.skn.