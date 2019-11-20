Ten outstanding males and a corporate partner in St. Kitts and Nevis were recognized for their invaluable contributions to the development of the twin-island federation during an award ceremony held Tuesdayat the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) organized in recognition of International Men’s Day, celebrated annually on Nov. 19

The names of the awardees and the areas that they were awarded in were Delwayne Delaney — Youth Development and Sports; Stuart Versailles — Agriculture; Dr. Ricardo Neil — Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in Education; Lennox Warner — Construction; Pastor Peter Paul — Religion; Melvin “Mellie” Hewlett — Culture, and Stachio Williams — ICT.

Special awards were also presented to Samuel Depusoir — Centenarian Award, and Jose Rosa Santory — Humanitarian Award. RAMS Trading Ltd. was recognized as the Company of the Year Award, while Heston Hamm received the prestigious Prime Minister’s Internationals Men’s Day Award 2019.

As it is designed to promote gender equality and highlight the positive contributions of men and boys to society, as well as to raise awareness of the issues that men and boys face, improve gender relations, and highlight related social issues, Minister responsible for Gender Affairs, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, told the audience in attendance that it was important for St. Kitts and Nevis to commemorate International Men’s Day.

“As we celebrate this wonderful day under the theme “Men Leading by Example,” we consider the men in our federation. We consider them in their multiple roles as husbands, fathers, employees, citizens and leaders to name a few. It is in those roles and many more, if we look closely, that we will see the finer qualities of men, who shape and mould our present and future generations,” he said.

Minister Hamilton, who also serves as the Minister of Health, encouraged males to enter professions such as nursing, as well as teaching in the Early Childhood Units to enhance the positive influence that is made on children at an early age.

“Let us encourage men to lead by example and encourage our brothers to make positive contributions to our society. Let us all, therefore, make a difference in the lives of each other, men and boys, as we strive to achieve gender equality,” the minister said.

International Men’s Day to be Featured on ‘Working for You’

Director in the Department ofGender Affairs, Mrs. Celia Christopher, Gender Field Officer in the Department of Gender Affairs, Dion Browne, and President of the National Men’s Council will be the special guests on the government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday to give background to International Men’s Day, discuss programmes of the Department specially engineered for men and boys; and speak to issues affecting men and boys in today’s contemporary society.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and happenings of the Team Unity Administration as part of its transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation pledge.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who provide timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 p.m. and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30-noon respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5-6:30 p.m. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/

According to www.internationalmensday.com, International Men’s Day was inaugurated in Trinidad and Tobago by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh in 1999. Since that time, International Men’s Day has taken root internationally, with the Caribbean initiative independently celebrated in countries as diverse as Singapore, Australia, India, United Kingdom, United States, South Africa, Haiti, Jamaica, Hungary, Malta, Ghana, Moldova.