PAHO Donates To Ministry Of Health

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recently donated 30 computers and a printer to the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs.

The computers will improve Saint Lucia’s capacity to monitor environmental parameters and disease trends; and significantly enhance the division’s ability to conduct research, analyze data, and implement initiatives that address key environmental health issues.

This donation is a continuation of the collaboration that exists between the Government of Saint Lucia and PAHO. Last year, in 2023, PAHO donated personal protective equipment, oxygen concentrators, laboratory supplies and trained human resources personnel in disaster and emergencies.