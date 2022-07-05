PAHO Provides $750k to Caribbean Public Health Agency

- Advertisement -

KINGSTON, Jamaica – An additional US$750,000 in financing support has been provided by the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

The funding comes under PAHO’s Biennial Work Plan, which spans two-year funding periods, the last of which ended in December 2021.

The latest allocation will cover CARPHA’s programme implementation schedule for 2022 and 2023, which aims to improve regional public health delivery among member countries.

Projects and activities targeted include improving access to safe and affordable medicines, policy implementation for healthy food environments, and strengthening countries’ capacities for surveilling communicable and non-communicable diseases.

PAHO’s Subregional Programme Director, Dean Chambliss, and CARPHA’s Executive Director, Dr Joy St John, signed an 18-month subsidiary funding agreement during a recent semi-virtual ceremony at the regional body’s headquarters in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Chambliss, in his remarks, described the signing as an “important milestone” and “perhaps, the most important element in the implementation of the strategic framework agreement between our organisations, signed last year”.

“These agreements not only provide structure to our alliance but also symbolise the commitment we share to working together to advance public health in the Caribbean region, in support of our Member States and the Caribbean people,” he added.

Jamaica Observer