A Vincentian man was one of two men arrested by Grenadian police after being found in possession of 419 pounds of marijuana worth about US $1.1 million.

Their arrest comes less than 24 hours after Grenada police revealed that they had seized a quantity of marijuana with an estimated street value of EC$2 million.

They said that haul was brought to the island, from neighboring from St Vincent.p

On Sunday, a joint operation between the Drug Squad and officers attached to the Gouyave Police Station resulted in another quantity of drugs being confiscated.

This seizure pushed the total value of drugs seizure well over the EC$3 million mark.

Acting on information received the officers went to Palmiste beach where they found bags of compressed marijuana.

Also in the area were Vincentian national Rennie Cruickshank and Grenadian Kenton Roberts.

Both men were arrested and appeared in court on Monday.

Being deemed a flight risk, Cruickshank was remanded into custody, while Roberts was placed on EC$200 000 bond.

Both men are scheduled to reappear in court on June 5.

Cruickshank’s arrest brings to 8 the number of Vincentian nationals arrested and charged for drug possession and intention to distribute from March 14 to 18.

According to police a few of the men were also charged with money laundering and violating the Immigration Act.