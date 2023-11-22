Pakistan’s Huge Exit Fee For Taliban Refugees Is ‘Really Unattractive’.

Pakistan has come under fire for imposing an ‘exit fee’ on Afghan refugees fleeing peprsecution in Afghanistan under the Taliban’s hard-line Muslim fundamentalist regime.
me.Cash-strapped Pakistan targets refugees who wait to leave the country to move to Western nations under resettlement schemes. Each refugee is charged about $830.
Western diplomats and the United Nations have condemned the move, describing it as “shocking and frustrating.”
Talking to The Guardian, a senior Western diplomat said, “I know it is very tough economically for Pakistan but really, to try to make money off refugees is really unattractive.”
The diplomat added, “The issue has also been raised by the two UN agencies in the lead on this mess, the [UN refugee agency] UNHCR and [International Organization of Migration] IOM. It has also been raised in capitals and headquarters. I suspect everyone has also passed the message to their Pakistani contacts.”
Pakistan’s “unprecedented” move comes after the country set November 1st as a deadline for Afghan refugees to leave. After the expiration of the deadline, Pakistan began the mass deportation of undocumented Afghans.