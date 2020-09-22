BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — President of the State of Palestine, His Excellency Mahmoud Abbas sent his congratulations to St. Kitts and Nevis on attaining 37 years of Independence.

In a letter addressed to His Excellency S. W. Tapley Seaton, Governor-General, President Abbas wrote:

“On behalf of the State of Palestine, its people, and on my own behalf, we convey to Your Excellency and through you to the government and the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis, our earnest and wholehearted congratulations of the celebration of the Independence Day.”

President Abbas used the occasion to wish the best for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and the country on a whole.

“We wish Your Excellency, your country and your people further growth and prosperity, whilst expressing our pride in the relations of friendship and mutual respect, and our appreciation of your positions of support and solidarity with our people and their just cause to gain his legitimate rights of liberty and independence.”

In a similar letter to the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, President Abbas, on behalf of the government and people of the State of Palestine wrote:

“It is a pleasure to extend to Your Excellency and through you to the government and the friendly people of Saint Kitts and Nevis, our most sincere and heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day. We wish you success in achieving yours and your people’s aspirations and goals, and we further express our pride in the relations of friendship and solidarity that join our people and nations.”

The president expressed high appreciation of St. Kitts and Nevis’ support to the people and wished Dr. Harris the best of “health, happiness, success and continuous progress and prosperity” for the Federation and its people.