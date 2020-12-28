BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D has received the following message from Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

“A warm greeting,

“On behalf of the State of Palestine, its people, and on my own behalf, we are pleased to extend to your Excellency and through you to your government and your friendly people.

“Our most sincere and heartfelt felicitations on the occasion of the auspicious celebrations of the Holy Christmas and the New Year 2021, wishing your country, your people, and all the nations of the world peace and prosperity.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, our best wishes of health, happiness and success.”