Panama Canal Running Out Of Water To Float Ships.

“The level, as you see on the rulers, is 81.20ft,” he says. “The level should be five feet more than now.”

On the return journey, the boat passes old tree stumps sticking out of the water. They were never fully cut down during the original construction of the lake. Normally, only a few would be visible at this time of year. But half way through the dry season, there’s a forest of them.

The Panama Canal is reliant on rainwater, which is in short supply.

A lack of rain and the El Nino weather phenomenon have contributed to the second driest year in the canal’s 110-year history.

Last October was the driest month since records began. The canal region saw 41% less rainfall than normal, and the drought threatens to continue disrupting the $270bn (£213bn) worth of cargo that flows through the Atlantic-Pacific shortcut annually.

They’ve had to introduce water-saving measures, which has meant fewer ships can pass through the canal each day. This is because water from the lake is required to operate the canal’s locks.

The number of vessels has been slashed from an average of 36 to 24. Each ship is also carrying less cargo now because of weight restrictions.

The slowdown spells potentially big trouble for global trade.

In normal times about 5% of global maritime trade uses the Atlantic-Pacific shortcut, and 40% of US container traffic. If the route runs dry, shippers will be forced to find alternatives – lengthening journey times and pushing up costs.

And the lack of water is not just a problem for global trade. The Panama Canal Authority also supplies drinking water for half of the country’s population, including the residents of the capital, Panama City.

But those who run the canal are taking steps to ensure it remains viable for another century, and beyond.